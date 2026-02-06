3 reasons why Wynton McManis fits in Hamilton

Wynton McManis is no stranger to success in the CFL, but his latest chapter comes with a new jersey, and a renewed sense of purpose.

After four seasons with the Toronto Argonauts, the veteran linebacker officially joined the Hamilton Tiger-Cats and wasted no time making an impression at his introductory press conference.

From his relentless approach to improvement, to his excitement about embracing Hamilton’s culture, to a reunion with Bo Levi Mitchell, McManis’ message was clear: he’s with the Ticats to win, connect, and lead. Here are three key storylines from his first day in Black and Gold.

A MINDSET BUILT ON “CHASING GREATNESS”

For McManis, motivation starts with constant self-evaluation and a commitment to team-first football.

“It’s about the continuous effort of always chasing greatness,” said the linebacker about what motivates him. “Always taking the next step, and always asking yourself, ‘What more can I do within my job? How can I do it to the best of my ability?’ And even more, how can I help my teammate while I’m doing my job? When you do that across the board, it makes for great defence. It makes for team football, complimentary football, and it keeps everybody together.”

The veteran linebacker made it clear that his approach goes far beyond individual performance. His focus is on elevating the entire unit, a mentality that aligns well with Hamilton’s long-standing emphasis on defence and accountability.

A GENUINE EXCITEMENT ABOUT JOINING HAMILTON

After spending the past four seasons with the Argonauts, McManis admitted that joining the Tiger-Cats has already sparked strong emotions.

“I’m excited,” McManis said. “I know it doesn’t always show, but I am excited. I got chills. I started shaking. I met some of the guys in the locker room, and you can just feel it.

“It’s nice. It’s family-oriented. Everybody wants to get better. Everybody wants to be connected in some kind of way. That’s what I’m here to help with. I’m here to be a part of that.”

Despite being a seasoned veteran, McManis described feeling energized by Hamilton’s environment. The culture, chemistry, and hunger for improvement stood out to him immediately, and he sees himself as someone who can help strengthen those bonds.

A FULL-CIRCLE REUNION WITH BO LEVI MITCHELL

One of the most intriguing storylines surrounding McManis’ arrival is his reunion with quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell. The two won a Grey Cup together in 2018 with the Calgary Stampeders, and now they’ll share a locker room once again in Hamilton.

“I guess that would be the perfect story in the end,” said the three-time Grey Cup champion about reuniting with Bo and potentially playing in Calgary for the 113th Grey Cup. “It’s exciting. I’ve got a lot of love for Bo, a lot of love for what he’s done for the league, and a lot of love for what he’s done, not just when we were teammates back then.

“He’s still the same guy I met seven years ago.”

For McManis, playing alongside Mitchell again isn’t just about nostalgia. It represents continuity, trust, and the chance to build something special for a second time, this time in Black and Gold.