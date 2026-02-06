Argos extend Janarion Grant, sign Matt Ammendola

TORONTO – The Toronto Argonauts Football Club announced on Friday that the team has signed returner Janarion Grant to a contract extension and signed kicker/punter Matt Ammendola.

Grant was scheduled to become a free agent next week.

The special teams ace played 15 games in Double Blue last season, where he averaged 22.9 yards per kick return and 12.8 yards per punt return. The six-year CFL veteran racked up 1,925 all-purpose yards in 2025, good for fourth-best in the league.

The 2024 Most Outstanding Special Teams Player and two-time All-CFL returner (2022, 2024) signed in Toronto in May of 2024 and helped the team win a Grey Cup later that season. Grant spent the first four years of his career in Winnipeg, where he would win his first two Grey Cups (2019, 2021). The Florida native famously scored the longest punt-return in Grey Cup history in 2022, a 102-yard scamper to the end zone. In 72 career regular season CFL games, the Rutgers product averaged 13.3 yards per punt return and 23.8 yards per kick return with 13 return touchdowns. Grant also has three return touchdowns in the playoffs on his impressive resume.

Ammendola (five-foot-nine, 195 pounds) spent part of 2024 with San Antonio (UFL) after three years in the NFL. From 2021 to 2023, the Philadelphia native played for Carolina, New York (Jets), Houston (twice), Kansas City, Arizona, and Green Bay. The kicker was 24-for-35 on field goal attempts and kicked 29 extra points in 20 career NFL games. Ammendola played collegiately at Oklahoma State from 2015 to 2019.