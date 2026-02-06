Blue Bombers sign Jake Ceresna to two-year contract

WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers announced on Friday the club has signed All-CFL defensive lineman Jake Ceresna to a two- year contract.

Ceresna was scheduled to become a free agent on Tuesday, but had his rights transferred from Edmonton to Winnipeg on Friday.

The six-foot-four, 295-pound defensive lineman joins the Blue Bombers after spending last season with the Edmonton Elks and following previous stints with the Toronto Argonauts (2024), Edmonton (2018-23) and the Ottawa Redblacks (2017).

A two-time All-CFL defensive lineman (2022, 2024), Ceresna is a veteran of 102 Canadian Football League regular season games and was a member of the 111th Grey Cup champion Argonauts. He returned to Edmonton as a free agent in 2025.

Ceresna is coming off a 2025 campaign in which his production was impacted by an injury he attempted to play through before having his season come to an end in the OK Tire Labour Day Weekend Classic. He finished the year with 16 defensive tackles, one sack and one interception in 11 games.

A versatile lineman who has started games at both defensive end and defensive tackle, Ceresna has 201 defensive tackles, 46 quarterback sacks and seven forced fumbles in his CFL career.

He posted a career high 12 sacks in 2023 with the Elks, following a 2022 season in which he had 10 sacks and was named Edmonton’s Most Outstanding Defensive Player.

Ceresna’s CFL career began with Ottawa in 2017, and he was then traded to Edmonton in February of 2018 for defensive end Odell Willis. He was traded again in January of 2024 along with the rights to a player off Edmonton’s negotiation list to Toronto for receiver Kurleigh Gittens, Jr. and a seventh-round pick in the 2024 CFL Draft.

Ceresna first turned pro with the New York Jets in 2016 as an undrafted free agent and following a collegiate career split between Southern Connecticut State (2012) and Cortland State (2013-15).