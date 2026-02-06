Elks extend National fullback Jacob Plamondon

EDMONTON – The Edmonton Elks have extended National fullback Jacob Plamondon through the 2026 season, the club announced Friday.

Plamondon (six-foot-three, 225 pounds) returns to Edmonton after spending the previous four seasons in the Green and Gold.

2026 CFL FREE AGENCY

» CFL.ca’s top 30 pending free agents

» Where every CFL team stands ahead of Free Agency

» What you missed from the first day of the Free Agency Communication Window

» More 2026 Free Agency news and analysi

Originally a second-round pick (19th overall) by the Elks in 2022, Plamondon has suited up for 51 games from 2022 to 2025 with the Double E — recording 21 special teams tackles playing as both a fullback and a defensive lineman.

Prior to his Canadian Football League career, the Red Deer, AB native was a member of the 2019 Vanier Cup Champion Calgary Dinos.