REDBLACKS extend Global defensive lineman Blessman Ta’ala

OTTAWA — The Ottawa REDBLACKS announced on Friday that the team has extended Global defensive lineman Blessman Ta’ala.

Ta’ala, 26, played 17 games last season for the Ottawa REDBLACKS, registering 16 defensive tackles and four quarterback sacks.

The American Samoa product has played 47 games over three seasons with the REDBLACKS (2023-25), registering 30 total tackles, including 29 defensive tackles, six quarterback sacks and one forced fumble. He was originally selected by Ottawa with the first overall pick in the 2023 CFL Global Draft after a successful collegiate career at the University of Hawaii.