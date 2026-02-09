Argos sign defensive back Trey Rucker, receiver Solomon Davis

TORONTO – The Toronto Argonauts announced on Monday that the team has signed American defensive back Trey Rucker and American receiver Solomon Davis.

Rucker (six-foot, 203 pounds) most recently spent time with the Washington Commanders in 2025. The Oklahoma State product played four seasons for the Cowboys (2021-2024), tallying 197 tackles, four interceptions, seven pass deflections, two fumble recoveries, and one forced fumble in 39 games.

2026 CFL FREE AGENCY

» CFL.ca’s top 30 pending free agents

» Where every CFL team stands ahead of Free Agency

» Tiger-Cats sign linebacker Wynton McManis

» More 2026 Free Agency news and analysis

» What you missed from the first day of the Free Agency Communication Window

The Maryland native also played two seasons at Wake Forest (2019-2020), seeing action in 18 games for the Demon Deacons.

Davis (six-foot-one, 205 pounds) played 12 games at Central Michigan in 2024, hauling in 19 passes for 350 yards and three touchdowns. The Tennessee native played three seasons at Valparaiso (2021-2023) before his time at CMU, recording 94 receptions for 1,415 yards and 10 scores across 34 games.