Bombers sign defensive end Michael Fletcher, linebacker Aaron Smith

WINNIPEG – The Winnipeg Blue Bombers announced on Monday the club has signed American defensive end Michael Fletcher and American linebacker Aaron Smith.

Fletcher (six-foot-six, 275 pounds) joins the Bombers after time in the NFL, and a five-year collegiate career with Appalachian State (2023-2024), and Michigan State (2020-2022).

Fletcher signed with the New York Jets as an undrafted free agent in 2025, participating in rookie minicamp and training camp. He appeared in all three preseason games, recording two tackles, one pass knockdown, and one quarterback hit.

Fletcher completed his collegiate career at Appalachian State, where he played two seasons and appeared in 23 games, including nine starts. During his time with the Mountaineers, he totaled 40 tackles (19 solo, 21 assists), nine sacks for 44 yards lost, nine tackles for loss (43 yards), one knockdown, one forced fumble and two recoveries.

Before transferring to Appalachian State, Fletcher spent three seasons at Michigan State, appearing in 21 games with three starts. He posted 31 tackles (12 solo, 19 assists) and three sacks.

Smith (six-foot-two, 230 pounds) signs with the Bombers after signing in the NFL, and a four-year collegiate career with South Carolina State (2021-2024).

Smith joined the New York Jets as an undrafted free agent in 2025, participating in rookie minicamp and training camp. He appeared in all three preseason games, recording four tackles, one knockdown, and one quarterback hit.

Over his collegiate career, Smith totaled 241 tackles (159 solo, 82 assists), 9.5 sacks, 23.5 tackles for loss, two interceptions, two pass breakups, and one forced fumble. In 2024, he posted a career-best 95 tackles and 8.5 tackles for loss, highlighted by a 17-tackle performance against Jackson State. He earned First Team All-MEAC honours in 2024 and participated in the 2025 East-West Shrine Bowl.