MMQB: 4 players to watch heading into free agency

The CFL’s Free Agency period opens on Tuesday, Feb. 10, 2026 at noon ET and we’ve seen almost nonstop news over the course of the CFL’s Free Agency Communication Window, which closed over the weekend.

But despite decisions being made on many big names, including every one of our CFL.ca top 30 free agents, there are still a few interesting unsigned players of note.

And for this week’s Monday Morning Quarterback, we’re highlighting four of those players that jump off the page.

DOMINIQUE RHYMES | RECEIVER

A three-time 1,000-yard receiver, Dominique Rhymes fell just short of that mark in 2025 but still ended up leading Calgary in that category. In what could be his only season with the Stampeders, Rhymes led the team with 886 yards and six touchdowns in 17 appearances. But with Reggie Begelton, Erik Brooks, Jalen Philpot, Tevin Jones, and Clark Barnes all returning for 2026, Rhymes could hit the market Tuesday.

I don’t think there’s any doubt Rhymes can still make an impact on any offence he might be a part of, though. Even at the age of 32, Rhymes was still a top 20 receiver last season as tracked by Pro Football Focus while setting a new career high averaging 17.7 yards per reception.

CIANTE EVANS | DEFENSIVE BACK

Ciante Evans had a stunted 2025 as he didn’t join the Alouettes until August after being one of Toronto’s final cuts before training camp a couple months prior. Evans also finished the season on the injured list and didn’t dress for any of Montreal’s three playoff games as a result. But when healthy, Evans remains a very effective member of any secondary.

Last year saw Evans appear in nine games with Montreal, recording 18 defensive tackles in the process. The year prior, however, PFF rated Evans as one of their top five defensive backs as he appeared in 13 games with the BC Lions.

SEAN THOMAS ERLINGTON | RUNNING BACK

Sean Thomas Erlington likely won’t be finding himself on top of a CFL depth chart, but he’s still an effective runner. Ranked a top 10 tailback (minimum 300 snaps) by PFF last season with Montreal, Thomas Erlington is a solid change-of-pace option in any offence. If he ends up signing elsewhere, I particularly like the fit on a team with an established back already in place.

In fact, last year was Thomas Erlington’s best CFL season to date. In 11 appearances with the Alouettes, Thomas Erlington posted a new career high with 386 rushing yards to go along with two touchdowns. He added 68 more yards and another touchdown through the air.

JOVAN SANTOS-KNOX | LINEBACKER

With the REDBLACKS eager to revamp their roster after missing the playoffs for the fifth time in six years, Jovan Santos-Knox is one of two high profile releases this winter (Adarius Pickett, now with Toronto, being the other). And while I really like Ottawa’s reported addition of fellow linebacker A.J. Allen, losing Santos-Knox is still significant.

Santos-Knox is coming off a strong 2025 with the REDBLACKS, recording 80 defensive tackles and an interception from his all-important MIKE position. Ranked as a top 10 linebacker at PFF last year, Santos-Knox turns 32 in July and it feels like he has plenty left in the tank.

QUICK HITS

I sure do like Hamilton’s decision to pounce (sorry for the pun) on Wynton McManis about 24 hours after being released by the Argos. With 2025 East Division Most Outstanding Rookie Devin Veresuk leaving for the NFL, the Tiger-Cats had a need and they filled it with one of the league’s most impactful linebackers. In 13 appearances last season, McManis recorded 62 defensive tackles, four sacks, two interceptions, and one forced fumble.

Finally, and speaking of the Ticats, I also really like Tre Ford’s landing spot. The exciting Canadian quarterback signed a two-year deal in Hamilton late last week a few days after being released by the Elks. With future Hall of Famer Bo Levi Mitchell on top of the depth chart, Ford now has a chance to learn from one of the greatest of his generation.