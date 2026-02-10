Alouettes sign quarterback Dustin Crum, offensive lineman Braydon Noll

MONTREAL — The Montreal Alouettes announced on Tuesday that they have signed American quarterback Dustin Crum and National offensive lineman Braydon Noll to one-year contracts.

Crum became a free agent on Tuesday at noon ET after spending the last three years with the Ottawa REDBLACKS.

“We acquired a young quarterback that is very talented with a great work ethic,” said Alouettes general manager Danny Maciocia. “We believe that Dustin will be a great fit in our locker room and we are excited to see him play for us in 2026.”

Crum started six games for the REDBLACKS in 2025, completing 166 passes for 1,771 yards and six touchdowns. The Grafton, OH native has also rushed 78 times for 429 yards and 11 touchdowns.

In 2024 he completed 31 passes for 320 yards. On the ground, he ran 39 times and gained 206 yards while scoring seven touchdowns.

The 27-year-old started 14 games for Ottawa as a rookie in 2023. He threw for 3,109 yards, 10 touchdowns, and rushed 97 times for 741 yards and nine scores.

Crum was a star at Kent State University, where he was named the Most Valuable Player of the Mid-American Conference (MAC) in 2021, as well as the MAC Offensive Player of the Year and first-team All-MAC. He passed for 7,417 yards and threw 55 touchdowns with the Golden Flashes. He rushed for 2,071 yards and 24 scores. Crum spent time with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2022.

Noll also became a free agent on February 10 at noon ET. The six-foot-four, 297-pounder appeared in 11 games with Saskatchewan in 2025, helping the team capture the 112th Grey Cup.

The Orangeville, Ontario native has played in the CFL since 2022. He began his career with the Toronto Argonauts (2022–2023) before joining the Roughriders (2024–2025).

The 28-year-old was selected in the fourth round (35th overall) by the Argonauts in the 2022 CFL Draft. He won the Grey Cup during his rookie season.

From 2016 to 2021, he played in 23 games with the Wilfrid Laurier University Golden Hawks. During his second season, he made the switch from the defensive line to the offensive line.

“Braydon adds depth to our offensive line, and as the season progresses we know how valuable his services will be,” said Danny Maciocia, general manager of the Montreal Alouettes. “In just four seasons, he has won the Grey Cup twice. He is a CFL veteran who understands our league well. We are pleased that he chose to continue his career in Montreal.”