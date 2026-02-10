Argos sign defensive back DaShaun Amos, defensive lineman Jonathan Kongbo

TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts have signed American defensive back DaShaun Amos and National defensive lineman Jonathan Kongbo, the team announced on Tuesday.

Amos and Kongbo both became a free agents on February 10 at noon ET.

Amos was an East Division All-CFL player in 2025 with Hamilton after recording 45 defensive tackles, four interceptions, and one fumble recovery in 18 games.

Kongbo played 16 games for the Edmonton Elks in 2025, where he tallied six defensive tackles and four sacks, which led the team a year ago.

2026 CFL FREE AGENCY

Before Hamilton, the Virginia native played three seasons in Toronto (2022-2024), where he was a key contributor in two Grey Cup championship teams in 2022 and 2024, while also being named to the East Division All-CFL team in 2024.

The East Carolina alum broke into the CFL in 2018 with Calgary, and Amos spent three seasons in Alberta, winning his first Grey Cup in his rookie year and being named to the West Division All-CFL team in 2019.

For his career, the three-time champion and multiple-time All-CFLer has compiled 213 defensive tackles, eight special teams tackles, 20 interceptions, two touchdowns, one forced fumble, and five fumble recoveries in 95 regular season CFL games.

The Surrey, B.C., raised Kongbo was selected by Winnipeg with the fifth overall pick in the 2019 CFL Draft. He played 12 games for the Blue Bombers that season, helping Winnipeg capture the 107th Grey Cup in a win over Hamilton.

The defensive lineman signed south of the border, with San Francisco, in 2020 before a move back to Winnipeg in 2021, winning his second Grey Cup in his second year in the league. He secured another opportunity in the NFL in 2022, this time with Denver, where he saw action in three games for the Broncos.

Signed by BC in 2023, the University of Tennessee product was traded to Hamilton, where he suited up for 18 games in Black and Yellow. Over the course of 60 CFL games, Kongbo has compiled 49 defensive tackles, four special teams tackles, and eight sacks.