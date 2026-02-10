Argos sign defensive back Robert Priester, receiver Andre Miller

TORONTO – The Toronto Argonauts announced on Tuesday that the team has signed American defensive back Robert Priester and American receiver Andre Miller.

Priester became a free agent on February 10 at noon ET. The five-foot-nine, 180-pounder played 15 games for the Ottawa REDBLACKS in 2025, recording 27 defensive tackles, three special teams tackles, two interceptions, and one forced fumble.

2026 CFL FREE AGENCY

The Tampa, Florida native, spent the three previous seasons in Toronto, winning two Grey Cups, including a 61-yard interception returned for a touchdown in the 111th Grey Cup. The defensive back played 28 games in Double Blue over those three years. The Wyoming alum started his CFL career in Winnipeg in 2018 before a move to Edmonton in 2019. During 2020, Priester played for the Tampa Bay Vipers of the XFL. The five-year CFL veteran has tallied 93 defensive tackles, eight special teams tackles, two sacks, two interceptions, and four forced fumbles in 45 games.

Miller (six-foot-two, 224 pounds) played four games with Ottawa in 2025, catching 12 passes for 146 yards and two touchdowns. The Maine native signed with Ottawa in 2024, seeing action in six games that season, tallying 14 receptions for 254 yards and two majors. The University of Maine product spent time with the New York Giants and Green Bay Packers in 2022 and 2023. Miller played 38 games while at Maine, where he caught 104 passes for 1,848 yards and 14 touchdowns. He first attended Husson University in 2017 before transferring to Maine.