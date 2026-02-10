Bombers sign defensive back Jonathan Moxey to two-year deal

WINNIPEG – The Winnipeg Blue Bombers announced on Tuesday the club has signed veteran defensive back Jonathan Moxey to a two-year contract.

The defensive back became a free agent on Tuesday at noon ET.

Moxey (five-foot-nine, 188 pounds) joins the Blue Bombers after spending the last two years with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats (2024-25) and prior four seasons with the Calgary Stampeders (2019-23).

He is a veteran of 82 Canadian Football League games, 76 of them starts, and has eight career interceptions.

Moxey is coming off a 2025 season in which he registered 40 tackles while adding three interceptions, a forced fumble and fumble recovery and nine pass knockdowns while starting at field corner for the entire season with the Ticats.

Moxey began his CFL career with the Stampeders in 2019 and played in 50 games for the club through 2023, while being named a West Division All-CFL defensive back in 2022.

He first turned pro as an undrafted free agent with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2017 and spent time with the Arizona Cardinals (2017-19) before coming north to the CFL. Moxey played his college ball at Boise State (2013-16), starting 38 of his 52 games, and in 2016 was named All-Mountain West second team honours.