Bombers agree to terms with linebacker Jovan Santos-Knox

WINNIPEG – The Winnipeg Blue Bombers announced on Tuesday the club has agreed to terms on a one-year contract with veteran linebacker Jovan Santos-Knox.

Santos-Knox (six-foot-two, 240 pounds) returns to the Blue Bombers after beginning his CFL career with the club in 2017. He spent his first two seasons (2017-18) in Winnipeg, followed by Edmonton (2019), Hamilton (2021-22) and the last three seasons in Ottawa (2023-25). The linebacker was scheduled to become a free agent on Tuesday before he was released by the REDBLACKS last week.

Santos-Knox, 31, is a veteran of 111 regular season CFL games and has amassed 528 defensive tackles, 16 sacks, five interceptions and four forced fumbles.

Santos-Knox had an exceptional season with the REDBLACKS in 2025, finishing second on the club to Adarius Pickett in tackles with 80, adding an interception while being named the team’s Most Outstanding Defensive Player. He earned the same honour 2022 while with the Tiger-Cats and that year was also named to the East Division All-CFL Team.

He played his college ball at UMass, where he was First-Team All-MAC in 2014 and Second-Team All-MAC in 2015, earning his first pro shot with the Blue Bombers after attending a free agent camp the club was holding in Charlotte, North Carolina.