Bombers sign offensive lineman Jarell Broxton, receiver Tommy Nield

WINNIPEG – The Winnipeg Blue Bombers announced on Tuesday the club has signed Canadian Football League All-CFL offensive tackle Jarell Broxton to a two-year contract.

The offensive lineman became a free agent on Tuesday at noon ET, and was ranked No. 14 on CFL’s top 30 pending free agents list.

Broxton (six-foot-five, 325 pounds) joins the Blue Bombers in 2026 for what will be his sixth season in the CFL after spending the last five years with the BC Lions.

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers also announced that the team has signed veteran Canadian receiver Tommy Nield to a two-year contract. Nield also became a free agent on Tuesday.

Broxton, 32, was widely considered the top offensive lineman available on the free agent market after a 2025 season in which he appeared in 16 games and was part of an offensive line that allowed the fewest sacks in the league and an offence that set a new CFL record by averaging 8.04 yards per play.

He was named an All-CFL and West Division All-CFL offensive lineman after posting a league-best Pro Football Focus grade of 81.2 in pass protection and was named BC’s Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman for three consecutive seasons in 2023, 2024 and 2025.

Of note, Broxton had initially signed with the Blue Bombers in February of 2020 but did not play that year due to the cancellation of the CFL season. He then joined the Lions in 2021 and suited up for 51 games over his five years with the team, all of them starts.

Broxton first turned pro in 2016 as an undrafted free agent with the Baltimore Ravens and spent two seasons on the practice roster there. He was a member of the Arena Football League’s Baltimore Brigade in 2019.

He began his college days at Lackawanna College in Pennsylvania (2011-13) before transferring to Baylor (2014-15) where started 21 of 26 games at right guard, helping the Bears win the Big 12 championship in 2014. He earned All-Big 12 First Team Honours in 2015.

Nield joins the Blue Bombers in 2026 for what will be his sixth season in the Canadian Football League. He spent the 2025 season with the Saskatchewan Roughriders and the previous four years with the Toronto Argonauts (2021-24).

Nield is coming off a 2025 campaign in which he posted career-best receiving totals, finishing with 42 receptions for 535 yards and five touchdowns in 13 games.

Selected by the Argonauts in the fourth round, 30th overall, of the 2021 CFL Draft, Nield appeared in 41 games over four seasons in Toronto and was part of their Grey Cup championship teams in 2022 and 2024.

Nield spent four years with the McMaster Marauders (2017-20) and was part of the school’s Yates Cup championship team in 2019, a year in which he earned Second Team OUA All-Star honours. He was also named to the OUA All-Rookie Team in 2017.