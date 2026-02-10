REDBLACKS sign linebacker Brian Cole II, defensive back Demerio Houston

OTTAWA — The Ottawa REDBLACKS announced on Tuesday that the team has signed American linebacker Brian Cole II and American defensive back Demerio Houston to one-year deals.

Cole II and Houston became free agents on February 10 at noon ET.

“Brian is a versatile player who makes a real impact on special teams,” said head coach and general manager Ryan Dinwiddie. “He plays with speed, physicality and effort, which are all traits we really value in our club. We’re excited to have him in Ottawa and look forward to his impact next season.”

2026 CFL FREE AGENCY

» CFL Free Agent Tracker: Follow every move here

» CFL.ca’s top 30 pending free agents

» Where every CFL team stands ahead of Free Agency

» More 2026 Free Agency news and analysis

» What you missed from the first day of the Free Agency Communication Window

Cole suited up in all 18 games last season for the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, registering 22 total tackles, including 19 special teams tackles and one forced fumble. The Mississippi State product has played 55 games over his five seasons in the CFL with the Tiger-Cats (2025) and Winnipeg Blue Bombers (2022-24), registering 73 total tackles, 43 special teams tackles, one interception and five forced fumbles.

He began his collegiate career at the University of Michigan (2015) before transferring to East Mississippi Community College (2016) and finishing his career at Michigan State (2017-19). Following his collegiate career, Cole signed with the Minnesota Vikings (2020) as an undrafted free agent and also spent time with the Miami Dolphins (2020-21) and Carolina Panthers (2021). Cole originally signed in the CFL with the Saskatchewan Roughriders (2022) and also spent time with Edmonton (2022) before heading to Winnipeg later that season.

Houston played five games last season for the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, registering 17 defensive tackles.

The Southern University product has played 50 games over his five seasons in the CFL, with the Blue Bombers (2021-23, ’25) and Calgary Stampeders (2024) registering 178 total tackles, including 175 defensive tackles, one quarterback sack, 14 interceptions, one forced fumble and one defensive touchdown.

Houston helped the Blue Bombers capture the Grey Cup championship in 2021 and earned All-CFL and West Division All-CFL honours in 2023.