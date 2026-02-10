REDBLACKS sign defensive linemen Dylan Wynn, Habakkuk Baldonado, defensive back Scott Hutter

OTTAWA — The Ottawa REDBLACKS announced on Tuesday that they have signed American defensive lineman Dylan Wynn and Global defensive lineman Habakkuk Baldonado to one-year contracts. The team also announced they have signed National defensive back Scott Hutter.

Wynn and Baldonado became free agents on February 10 at noon ET.

“Dylan is the ultimate competitor who plays with the toughness and physicality we value in our football club,” said vice president of football operations Shawn Burke. “He’s a leader on and off the field, and the standard he sets in the locker room will be a big part of building the identity we want for REDBLACKS football.”

Wynn most recently spent the past two seasons with the Montreal Alouettes (2024-25). Last year, he suited up in 14 games, registering 20 defensive tackles and one quarterback sack. Over his career, the Oregon State product has played 107 games with the Alouettes, Hamilton Tiger-Cats (2019-23) and Toronto Argonauts (2017-18), registering 211 defensive tackles and 30 quarterback sacks.

He is a former All-CFL defensive lineman (2019), a three-time East Division All-CFL defensive lineman (2017, ’19, ’21) and helped the Toronto Argonauts capture the 105th Grey Cup in 2017. Prior to heading to the CFL. Wynn spent two seasons in the NFL with the Cleveland Browns (2015-16) and also spent time in the now defunct AAF with the Arizona Hotshots (2019).

“Haba is an explosive pass rusher who we feel is just coming into his own in this league,” said head coach and general manager Ryan Dinwiddie. “He plays with great energy and physicality, and his production, upside, and familiarity with Coach Daniels make him a strong fit for our organization.”

Baldonado, a native of Rome, Italy, played all 18 games last season for the Saskatchewan Roughriders and set career highs in defensive tackles (17) and quarterback sacks (four), while also adding one special teams tackle, one forced fumble and one tackle for loss. For his career, Baldonado has played 36 games over three seasons, all with the Roughriders (2023-25), registering 35 total tackles, six quarterback sacks and one forced fumble. The former 12th overall pick in the 2023 Global Draft helped the Roughriders win the Grey Cup in 2025.

Baldonado played 40 games over his five seasons at the University of Pittsburgh (2018-22), registering 99 tackles, 22.5 tackles for loss, 15 sacks, two pass knockdowns, one forced fumble, two fumble recoveries and one punt block. After his collegiate career, he signed with the New York Giants as an undrafted free agent following the 2023 NFL Draft.

Hutter played eight games for the Montreal Alouettes last season (2025), registering eight total tackles, including seven special teams tackles.

For his career, the London, Ontario native has played 62 games with the Alouettes (2025) and Edmonton Elks (2019-24), posting 115 total tackles, including 62 defensive tackles and one forced fumble. The Wilfrid Laurier product was selected by the Elks in the sixth round, 50th overall, in the 2019 CFL Draft.