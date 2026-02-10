REDBLACKS sign running back Greg Bell, receiver Ayden Eberhardt to two-year deals

OTTAWA — The Ottawa REDBLACKS have signed running back Greg Bell and receiver Ayden Eberhardt to two-year contracts, the team announced on Tuesday.

Bell became a free agent on February 10 at noon ET. The running back is coming off a breakout season in 2025 after taking over the lead-back role in Hamilton halfway through the 2024 season. Last year, Bell posted career highs in carries (184), rushing yards (1,038), receptions (62) and receiving yards (426).

Bell was named an East Division All-CFL running back for the first time in his career following the season.

“Greg is a top-tier running back who has big-play capability as a runner and a receiver,” said head coach and general manager Ryan Dinwiddie. “We’re incredibly excited to have him in our organization and we feel that his vision, explosiveness and ability to make people miss will be an extremely valuable piece of our offence for the next two seasons.”

The Chula Vista, California native spent his college career with three different schools including Arizona Western (2016-17), Nebraska (2018) and San Diego State (2019-21). After three seasons with the Aztecs, Bell signed with the Detroit Lions as an undrafted free agent (2022) and also spent time with the Pittsburgh Steelers (2023), before signing with the Tiger-Cats in 2024.

Eberhardt also became a free agent on February 10 and suited up in all 18 regular season games and two playoff games for the BC Lions in 2025. Throughout the regular season he totalled 45 receptions for 863 yards and four touchdowns. For his career, the Loveland, Colorado native has played 38 games over his three seasons in the CFL with the BC Lions (2023-25), registering 91 receptions for 1,571 yards and six touchdowns.

“Ayden is a versatile receiver who can line up in multiple spots and really stretch the field,” said head coach and general manager Ryan Dinwiddie. “He brings speed and explosiveness to our offence and his ability to create separation makes him a real threat. We’re excited about how he complements an already talented receiver room and we’re looking forward to having him with our football club for the next two seasons.”

The University of Wyoming product played 42 games over five seasons with the Cowboys, posting 47 receptions for 722 yards and two touchdowns. Following his collegiate career, he signed with the BC Lions in January 2023.