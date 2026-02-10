Riders sign defensive lineman James Vaughters, linebacker Tyron Vrede

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed American defensive lineman James Vaughters and Global linebacker Tyron Vrede, the team announced on Tuesday.

Vaughters and Vrede both became free agents on February 10 at noon ET.

The six-foot-one, 256-pounder Vaugthers played 17 games for the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in 2025, recording 36 defensive tackles, including four tackles for loss, along with eight special teams tackles, six sacks, one knockdown and two fumble recoveries — one of which he returned for a touchdown in Week 8 against Toronto. The 32-year-old also suited up for the Eastern Semi-Final, adding one defensive tackle.

Vrede spent the previous five seasons with the Ottawa REDBLACKS, after being selected by the Club in the second round, 10th overall, of the 2021 CFL Global Draft.

Prior to his time in Winnipeg, the Chicago, Illinois native had two stints with the Calgary Stampeders (2017-18, 2023-24). Over 57 games, he tallied 97 defensive tackles, 21 sacks and three forced fumbles. He won the 106th Grey Cup with the Stamps in 2018.

Vaughters signed with the Chicago Bears in January 2019 and appeared in 17 games over two seasons. He later joined the Atlanta Falcons in 2021, playing 10 games. In 27 NFL appearances, he registered 33 tackles, including two tackles for loss, six quarterback hits, three sacks and one forced fumble.

Collegiately, Vaughters played four seasons at Stanford (2011-14), appearing in 51 games and totalling 125 tackles, 22 tackles for loss, 13 sacks, four pass deflections, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

Consistent in his play on both defence and special teams, Vrede has appeared in 55 regular season games and registered 41 defensive tackles, 35 special teams tackles, one sack and one forced fumble.

Collegiately, Vrede played two seasons (2018-19) at North Dakota, appearing in 22 games as a Fighting Hawk. He earned 55 tackles, including 10 tackles for loss, four sacks and two pass deflections. Prior to North Dakota, he played at Garden City Community College – where he made the switch to linebacker from defensive back and posted 28 tackles, two sacks, and a forced fumble. He began his collegiate career at West Hills College Coalinga.