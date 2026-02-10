Stamps sign American defensive back Devodric Bynum

CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders have signed American defensive back Devodric Bynum, the team announced on Tuesday.

The Dallas native became a free agent on Tuesday at noon ET and joins the Red and White after playing 19 games over two seasons with the Edmonton Elks.

Bynum made his Canadian Football League debut with Edmonton in 2024 and shared the team lead with five interceptions. He made 23 tackles and also had four knockdowns and one forced fumble.

In 19 career CFL games, Bynum has accumulated 40 tackles, five interceptions, one forced fumble and seven knockdowns.

Prior to coming to Canada, Bynum played 43 games over four years at the University of Alabama at Birmingham. He made 60 career tackles for the Blazers including 7.5 tackles for loss and also had two sacks and two forced fumbles.

He played at Northeast Oklahoma A&M junior college in 2018 and had 40 tackles, one sack and one interception that he returned for a touchdown in nine games for the Golden Norsemen.