Ticats sign Global punter Fraser Masin to two-year deal

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced on Tuesday the signing of Global punter Fraser Masin to a two-year deal.

Masin, 24, spent the 2025 season with the Calgary Stampeders, appearing in five regular season games and recording 27 punts for a 46.0-yard average.

The six-foot-four, 230-pound native of Australia was selected first overall in the 2025 CFL Global Draft by Calgary and went undrafted in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Collegiately, Masin played at Ole Miss (2022-2024), appearing in 37 games and totaling 125 punts for a 43.5-yard average.