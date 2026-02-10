Ticats sign offensive lineman Trevor Reid to two-year contract

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced on Tuesday the signing of American offensive lineman Trevor Reid to a two-year contract.

Reid, 25, played with the Saskatchewan Roughriders (2023-2024), appearing in 18 games at left tackle during the 2024 season. The six-foot-five, 312-pound native of Griffin, Georgia helped Saskatchewan finish second in the West Division with a 9-8-1 record as part of an offensive line that allowed 35 sacks, ranking fourth-fewest in the CFL. ​

After going undrafted in the 2023 NFL Draft, Reid signed with the Philadelphia Eagles as an undrafted free agent. His professional experience also includes time with the Atlanta Falcons (2023) and the Minnesota Vikings (2025).

Collegiately, Reid played at Georgia Military (2018-2019), appearing in 21 games, before transferring to the University of Louisville (2020-2022), where he appeared in 33 games.