3 busiest teams on opening day of CFL Free Agency

TORONTO — Free Agency officially opened Tuesday at noon ET and it didn’t take long for activity to pick up around the league.

While several teams made targeted additions, the Ottawa REDBLACKS, Hamilton Tiger-Cats and Winnipeg Blue Bombers stood out for the volume and intent behind their moves.

Whether it was reinforcing the trenches, reshaping a defence or adding special teams impact, these three clubs wasted little time making their mark on Day 1.

2026 CFL FREE AGENCY

» CFL Free Agent Tracker: Follow every move here

» A team-by-team look at 2026 CFL Free Agency

» 3 impactful signings of Day 1 of CFL Free Agency

» More 2026 Free Agency news and analysis

OTTAWA REDBLACKS

Ottawa was one of the most aggressive teams out of the gate, overhauling key areas of its defence while also adding offensive depth. The REDBLACKS strengthened their secondary with C.J. Reavis, Demerio Houston and Scott Hutter, giving the unit more experience and versatility on the back end. Reavis, an All-CFL cover linebacker, brings versatility, proven production and the ability to impact both the run and pass game, while Houston and Hutter provide additional options in coverage.

At linebacker, Brian Cole II adds athleticism and range to the middle of the field. Up front, Dylan Wynn and Habakkuk Baldonado bolster the defensive line rotation with a mix of interior strength and edge pressure, signaling a clear commitment to improving consistency in the front seven.

Offensively, Ottawa added running back Greg Bell, a physical runner capable of handling significant touches, and receiver Ayden Eberhardt to deepen the receiving corps. The volume of moves suggests a team focused on competition and raising its overall defensive standard heading into the new season.

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS

Hamilton addressed multiple areas of need, beginning in the trenches. Offensive lineman Eric Lofton adds experience and depth to the front five, a key addition for a unit looking to create more stability and protection. On defence, Kene Onyeka strengthens the line rotation and provides another option as the Tiger-Cats look to bolster their defence.

The biggest splash, however, may come in the return game. Mario Alford is one of the league’s most dangerous returners and immediately replaces Isaiah Wooden, who departed for the NFL, as a weapon for Hamilton’s special teams. His explosiveness and field-flipping ability can change momentum in an instant, giving the Tiger-Cats a player who impacts the game even when the offence is off the field.

At receiver, Tyson Middlemost and Keric Wheatfall add size, depth and competition to the pass-catching group. Combined, Hamilton’s moves point to a team intent on improving field position, protecting its quarterback and adding versatility to its offence.

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS

Winnipeg took a targeted approach but still made significant additions, particularly up front. Jarell Broxton, an All-CFL offensive lineman, headlines the group and brings proven high-level production to the Blue Bombers’ front. His presence adds experience and stability to an offensive line that has long been a strength in Winnipeg.

In the secondary, Jonathan Moxey adds veteran savvy and experience, reinforcing a defensive backfield that prides itself on discipline and physicality. Receiver Tommy Nield provides valuable Canadian depth and ratio flexibility, while linebacker Jovan Santos-Knox returns to Winnipeg’s defence with leadership and toughness in the middle.

The Blue Bombers may not have matched Ottawa’s volume, but their Day 1 approach was clear: add proven talent at key spots and reinforce the foundation of a perennial contender.