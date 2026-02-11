A look at 9 new faces in new places

TORONTO — With plenty of movement around the CFL during the opening few days of Free Agency, and even more before the market opened, there are a ton of players that will be suiting up on new teams in 2026.

While we have to wait until training camp in May to officially see them in their new threads, we may not have to wait that long to get a glimpse of what’s to come.

Here’s a look at some of the biggest names in their new colours, thanks to the help of the CFL’s social media and graphic design team.

2026 CFL FREE AGENCY

» CFL Free Agent Tracker: Follow every move here

» Grading every team’s 2026 CFL Free Agency so far

» 3 busiest teams on opening day of free agency

» A team-by-team look at 2026 CFL Free Agency

» 5 impactful free agency signings so far

» More 2026 Free Agency news and analysis

MALIK CARNEY | DEFENSIVE LINEMAN | EDMONTON ELKS

TIM WHITE | RECEIVER | WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS

DARNELL SANKEY | LINEBACKER | BC LIONS

JAKE CERESNA | DEFENSIVE LINEMAN | WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS

AUSTIN MACK | RECEIVER | EDMONTON ELKS

TRE FORD | QUARTERBACK | HAMILTON TIGER-CATS

A.J. ALLEN | LINEBACKER | OTTAWA REDBLACKS

TOMMY NIELD | RECEIVER | WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS