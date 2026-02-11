Argos sign receiver Quincy Skinner Jr.

TORONTO – The Toronto Argonauts announced on Wednesday that the team has signed American receiver Quincy Skinner Jr.

Skinner Jr. (six-foot-two, 205 pounds) spent time with the Atlanta Falcons in 2025 after being signed by the NFL club in May.

The Vanderbilt Commodores product and Florida native played 41 games at the SEC school between 2021 and 2024, tallying 66 receptions for 809 yards and eight touchdowns.