Bombers re-sign defensive back Nick Hallett

WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers announced on Wednesday the club has agreed to terms on a one-year contract with veteran defensive back Nick Hallett.
He had officially hit the Canadian Football League free agent market on Tuesday.
Hallett (five-foot-11, 190 pounds) returns to the Blue Bombers for a seventh season after originally being selected by the club in the seventh round, 61st overall, in the 2019 CFL Draft.
A valuable contributor on special teams for his entire career, Hallett has appeared in 100 regular season games for the Blue Bombers including seven starts at safety. He is also a two-time Grey Cup champion as a member of the 2019 and 2021 squads.
Hallett appeared in 14 games in 2025, registering two defensive tackles, nine on special teams while adding a forced fumble. He led the Blue Bombers in special teams tackles in 2023 with 20, third in the CFL, and now has 80 in his career – sixth most in franchise history.