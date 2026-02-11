Elks sign Malik Carney, Taylor Powell, four others

EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks have loaded up on the second day of CFL Free Agency, inking six players to contracts.

The group of signees include American defensive lineman Malik Carney (through 2027), American quarterback Taylor Powell (through 2027), National offensive lineman Coulter Woodmansey (through 2028), American offensive lineman Brendan Bordner (through 2027), American offensive lineman Jordan Murray (through 2027), and National wide receiver Brendan O’Leary-Orange (through 2026).

All players became free agents on February 10 at noon ET. Carney was listed No. 12 on CFL.ca’s top 30 pending free agents list.

“Malik not only brings integrity, but also relentless intensity and a disruptive style that impacts the run, coverage, and pass rush, aligning with our vision of building a more impactful defensive front,” Elks VP of football operations and general manager Ed Hervey.

Carney (six-foot-three, 230 pounds) joins the Green and Gold after terrorizing CFL quarterbacks for the 112th Grey Cup champions Saskatchewan Roughriders last season. The 30-year-old defender was a pivotal player in the Riders first championship in over a decade, leading the team in sacks (eight) and leading their defensive line in tackles (39). Carney’s 62 quarterback pressures ranked fourth in the CFL last season, according to PFF, and his 14.9 per cent pressure rate was the best in Canadian Football.

A five-year CFL veteran, Carney has been a consistent pass rushing threat with 146 tackles, 25 sacks, four forced fumbles, and an interception in 72 career games.

The Alexandria, Virginia product initially began his pro career down South, with stints on the Detroit Lions, Seattle Seahawks, and Denver Broncos before heading North in 2021 to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. Collegiately, Carney had a productive career at the University of North Carolina where he registered 17 sacks and 32.5 tackles for loss in just 36 games.

Powell (six-foot-one, 208 pounds) joins the Double E’s quarterback room after a promising start to his CFL career with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, playing behind Bo Levi Mitchell. The pivot first made his mark in the 2023 season as a rookie, starting nine games in place of an injured Mitchell. Powell finished the rookie campaign with a 4-5 record as a starter for the 8-10 Ticats, while passing for 2,283 yards and 10 touchdowns in the half-season stint.

“Our post-season evaluation underscored the need to secure a quarterback with a long-term outlook,” Hervey said. “The position was a priority for our organization. Adding Taylor Powell to our roster reflects our commitment to that objective and strengthens our belief that we are moving in the right direction at the position.”

The quarterback served as Mitchell’s primary backup for the 2024 and 2025 seasons, appearing in relief for Mitchell in a game against Montreal where Powell completed 30 of 38 attempts for 319 yards and two scores. He was named the Ticats starting quarterback the following week, before an injury against the Elks relegated him back into a reserve role for the remainder of the year. For his CFL career, Powell has completed 69.3 per cent of his passes for 2,752 yards and a 12-to-9 touchdown to interception ratio.

Collegiately, the quarterback split his time between the University of Missouri (2017-2019), Troy (2021), and Eastern Michigan (2022).

Woodmansey (six-foot-four, 310 pounds) adds another highly-pedigreed player to the Double E’s trenches, becoming the second top five CFL draft pick on the Elks offensive line (Mark Korte). The 28-year-old has developed into one of the better interior linemen in the CFL – having been named to the 2025 CFLPA All-Star Team, as voted by his peers.

“Coulter embodies the toughness, accountability, and work ethic we value as a football team,” Hervey said. “He plays with an edge that aligns with the physical, team-first identity we’re building on the offensive line. We’re excited to see him grow within our organization and community.”

Woodmansey was originally drafted by the Tiger-Cats in the first-round (fifth overall) in the 2020 CFL Draft out of the University of Guelph, where he was a OUA First-team All-star and a Second-team All-Canadian in 2019. The Toronto, ON native has since appeared in 82 games over five seasons as a pro – split primarily between centre and right guard.

Bordner (six-foot-five, 305 pounds) is a two-year CFL veteran after starting 29 games for the Hamilton Tiger-Cats over the 2024 and 2025 seasons. Bordner was Pro Football Focus’ (PFF) third-highest graded left tackle in 2024 at 71.4 overall and brings familiarity and chemistry with several other members of the Elks O-line unit, including David Beard, Coulter Woodmansey, and Jordan Murray.

“We are acquiring a player who understands the mental and physical preparation needed to play at a high level,” Hervey said. “Brendan meets the standard we’ve set as an organization: tough, disciplined, and team-first.”

Prior to joining the CFL, Bordner was a Second-team All-conference USA recognized tackle at Florida Atlantic University in 2022 – while also spending four years at Rutgers University (2017-21).

Murray (six-foot-nine, 320 pounds) heads to Edmonton after four seasons with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats (2021, 2023-2025). The 28-year-old brings more size to the Elks trenches, as the tallest veteran member of the O-line group. Murray originally joined the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in 2021 after four seasons at North Texas University, where he started 44 games for the Mean Green at both the guard and tackle spots.

“We are pleased to welcome Jordan to the Green and Gold,” Hervey said. “Jordan’s work ethic, versatility, and commitment to continuous improvement make him an excellent fit for our culture and the direction of our football team. His professional experience will strengthen our offensive line and elevate the overall competitiveness of our roster.”

The Coppell, Texas native suited up for nine games as a CFL rookie, but was released in the off-season to pursue an NFL opportunity with the Indianapolis Colts. Murray spent the 2022 season with the Colts before returning to Hamilton in September of 2023. In his four CFL seasons, Murray has appeared in 32 games – primarily at right tackle.

O’Leary-Orange (six-foot-four, 205 pounds) gives quarterback Cody Fajardo another big weapon to work with and provides the Elks with another top-tier Canadian talent. The lengthy wideout is coming off his most productive season in the CFL, setting career highs across the board with 22 receptions for 336 yards and four touchdowns.

The Elks will be the third CFL stop for O’Leary-Orange, who was originally drafted in the fourth round (37th overall) in the 2020 CFL Draft by the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. After three seasons serving in a reserve role for Winnipeg (2021-23), the 28-year-old signed a deal with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. O’Leary-Orange found an expanded role in the Tabbies offence, recording back-to-back seasons of at least 330 yards receiving while registering receptions of 71 and 87 yards.

Prior to his pro career, O’Leary-Orange played four seasons at the University of Nevada, registering 61 receptions for 941 yards and eight touchdowns.