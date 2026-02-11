Grading every team’s 2026 CFL Free Agency so far

Grades. For most of us, the word alone carries some kind of ingrained stress. Fundamentally, a grade is a form of rock-solid judgment, which most people loathe, but these grades are simply an evaluation of the here and now on CFL rosters without full context of how they’ll look come Week 1.

Opinions can and will vary widely and wildly on what it means to have a successful free agent period. Signing the single best player? Filling a position of need? Losing a plethora of household CFL starter names as other teams pillage your roster for solutions?

It all plays into the end result, which is a letter from A to D setting the table for the CFL Combine presented by Anytime Fitness, CFL Draft, training camp and preseason before the training wheels come off and we really get to see who grades out in the 2026 CFL season.

Here are my lettered thoughts on the free agency period after it officially opened Tuesday.

BC LIONS | A-

Keon Hatcher Sr. returns on an extension, which is basically all I needed for this grade, but extending other names of note like Jonah Tavai, Garry Peters, Sean Whyte, James Butler, Dejon Allen and Adam Konar all helped, plus Darnell Sankey dropping from the sky, with the cherry on top being a Rourke extension.

As for losses, offensive lineman Jarrell Broxton going to Winnipeg potentially looms large, but there are far more positives than negatives in this free agency cycle for BC.

CALGARY STAMPEDERS | C+

Extending expected players such as offensive lineman Bryce Bell, running back Dedrick Mills and receiver Erik Brooks, while keeping Derrick Moncrief far away from the open market, are all wins. But the sum of the parts coming in includes receiver Dejon Brissett, who is looking for a larger role in Calgary than he found in Toronto since being a first-round pick, running back Deonta McMahon, who will likely incite more stadium name references than touchdowns with Mills around, and former Edmonton defensive back Devodric Bynum joining the party.

Good, but lacking that game-changing, get-you-over-the-hump-in-November kind of signing in my opinion.

EDMONTON ELKS | B

The Elks have often been headline-makers in February for attempting to shuffle the deck and get things right. This time around it was receiver Joe Robustelli and receiver Austin Mack, who should elevate the downfield passing game, but bringing in defensive lineman Malik Carney and offensive lineman Coulter Woodmansey in the trenches will be 20/20 hindsight this time next year. Those two names will likely define more than Mack, offensive lineman Jordan Murray and quarterback Taylor Powell ever could.

Money well spent or just a reach in hopes of throwing together a winner? Time will tell.

SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS | B+

They’ve been attacked by a merciless ocean of waves attempting to wash their players overboard and into a different city, but the champs have survived mostly intact. To be fair, they also had the largest number of pending free agents, which factually means the most work to do in juggling potential outcomes and salary cap struggles.

Defensive lineman James Vaughters and returner James Letcher Jr. could be huge for them, but so too are the losses of Carney to Edmonton, linebacker A.J. Allen to Ottawa and offensive lineman Braydon Noll to Montreal.

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS | A

This is a letter based on ultimate respect for defensive lineman Jake Ceresna, the way he carries himself, plays the game and produces. The additions of receiver Tim White, linebacker Jovan Santos-Knox and offensive lineman Jarrell Broxton, along with major chunks of the core returning on extensions, are all solid solutions, but Ceresna is the home run, which Derek Taylor of 680 CJOB pointed out to me goes well outside the usual Bombers roster construction model.

Credit to Kyle Walters, Mike O’Shea and their football operations staff for making a bold move in a time of need to push back after their first early exit in years.

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS | B+

Tre Ford is fun, but Ticats fans hope he never plays a meaningful snap this year if Bo Levi Mitchell is healthy. Returner Mario Alford and offensive lineman Eric Lofton will be nice additions, but when linebacker Devin Veresuk turned his stellar rookie season into an NFL opportunity, the Tiger-Cats could not let the ghosts of 2024, when they had no true middle linebacker, reappear.

Linebacker Wynton McManis is the ultimate answer to this uncomplicated equation, and Hamilton deserves credit for ponying up enough loonies and toonies to make it a reality.

TORONTO ARGONAUTS | C

I’m always nervous when a coaching change precedes bringing back a bunch of players who had success in the same market before. That’s exactly what’s happened in Toronto this winter, with the likes of defensive back DaShaun Amos, defensive back Robert Priester, and linebacker/defensive back Adarius Pickett all returning on new deals.

The game keeps moving. Old success is just that: old. Maybe Toronto will be able to smoothly shift the returning names into the tweaked roster since they left, but the Double Blue have me uneasy heading into June.

OTTAWA REDBLACKS | A

Free agency is about value, and the REDBLACKS nailed it.

Ottawa added pieces everywhere, including an underrated defensive lineman Habakkuk Baldonado, emerging star linebacker A.J. Allen, a solid answer to potential quarterback injury in quarterback Jake Maier, a stud running back in Greg Bell, a special teams upgrade in linebacker Brian Cole II, a veteran presence in defensive back Demerio Houston and a calming force in receiver Ayden Eberhardt.

Check, check, check, check, check. Ottawa attacked its list thoughtfully in response to challenges and weaknesses. It shows.

MONTREAL ALOUETTES | B-

Linebacker Darnell Sankey was released for a ratio change at middle linebacker and defensive back Marc-Antoine Dequoy retired. Those are very real, very big hits, but defensive back Jonathan Sutherland arriving will be a massive bonus. We know linebacker Geoffrey Cantin-Arku is ready for the limelight, and how soon we forget that a healthy quarterback Davis Alexander seems to be the biggest factor in the Alouettes’ puzzle.

They’ll be solid due to the sum of the parts and players already under contract, but free agency wasn’t a fireworks show because it didn’t need to be.