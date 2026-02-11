REDBLACKS sign quarterback Jake Maier to one-year contract

OTTAWA — The Ottawa REDBLACKS announced on Wednesday that they have signed American quarterback Jake Maier to a one-year contract.

Maier became a free agent on February 10 at noon ET, after one year with the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

“Jake is a veteran quarterback who will add experience and leadership to our locker room,” said head coach and general manager Ryan Dinwiddie. “I just missed him in Calgary, but I’m excited to get the opportunity to have him as a part of our organization here in Ottawa.”

Maier suited up in all 18 games for the Saskatchewan Roughriders last season, completing 56 of 87 pass attempts (64.3 per cent), registering 617 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. For his career, the Fullerton, California native has played 84 games over his five seasons in the CFL with the Roughriders (2025) and Calgary Stampeders (2021-24), completing 1,078 of 1,584 pass attempts (68.1 per cent) for 12,302 yards with 62 touchdowns and 41 interceptions. He helped the Roughriders capture the 112th Grey Cup in 2025.

Maier finished his collegiate career at UC Davis under coach Dan Hawkins who was also Ryan Dinwiddie’s coach during his career at Boise State. In addition to his time at UC Davis, Maier began his college football career at Sacred Heart before transferring to Long Beach City College.