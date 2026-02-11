Ticats sign defensive lineman Charbel Dabire

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have signed free agent National defensive lineman Charbel Dabire, the team announced on Wednesday.

Dabire, 29, spent time with the Saskatchewan Roughriders (2019-2025) after being selected in the fifth round (44th overall) of the 2019 CFL Draft.

2026 CFL FREE AGENCY

» CFL Free Agent Tracker: Follow every move here

» CFL.ca’s top 30 pending free agents

» Where every CFL team stands ahead of Free Agency

» More 2026 Free Agency news and analysis

» Ticats sign offensive lineman Eric Lofton, defensive lineman Kene Onyeka

RECOVERED ‼️@sskroughriders stop a strong Hamilton drive as Charbel Dabire strips the ball and Jameer Thurman recovers!#CFLGameday: LIVE on TSN, CBSSN

📲: Stream on CFL+ pic.twitter.com/CUjuUzZT1P — CFL (@CFL) June 24, 2024

The six-foot, 300-pound native of Burkina Faso appeared in 58 regular season games, recording 41 defensive tackles, four special teams tackles, two sacks, and one forced fumble, and was a member of Saskatchewan’s Grey Cup championship roster in 2025.

Collegiately, Dabire played at New Mexico Military Institute (2015) before transferring to Wagner (2016-2018), where he appeared in 33 games, totaling 73 tackles (47 solo), 2.5 sacks, one pass defended, one forced fumble, and one blocked kick returned for a touchdown.