5 free agent signings to watch in 2026

Free agency is where optimism runs high across the league.

Every signing comes with projection, possibility and a belief that the right addition can change the trajectory of a season.

Some moves grab headlines immediately. Others take a little more digging. But every year, there are a handful of signings that feel like they could quietly shift a division race or give a contender that extra push in November.

The 2026 class brought a mix of established production and intriguing upside. From receivers who move the chains to edge rushers who live in the backfield, several teams added players who have the metrics to back up the move.

Here are five free agent signings worth keeping a close eye on heading into the new season.

KURLEIGH GITTENS JR. | RECEIVER | HAMILTON TIGER-CATS

Cody Fajardo connects on the DEEP pass with Kurleigh Gittens Jr for the TOUCHDOWN!

🗓️: BC Lions vs. @GoElks LIVE NOW

🇨🇦: TSN, RDS

🌎: CFL+ pic.twitter.com/x1qaWmuw9e — CFL (@CFL) July 14, 2025

Hamilton adds a proven chain-mover to its offence.

Kurleigh Gittens Jr. finished top 10 in receiving first downs in 2025, according to PFF, reinforcing his reputation as one of the CFL’s most reliable possession targets. He consistently finds soft spots in zone coverage, understands leverage and gives his quarterback a dependable option on second down.

That skill set fits is the perfect complement to an explosive offence that already features Kenny Lawler and Kiondré Smith. Sustaining drives and staying on schedule has been a priority, and Gittens Jr. thrives in exactly those situations.

He might not always be the flashiest name in the receiving corps, but if Hamilton’s offence becomes even more efficient in 2026, this signing will be part of the reason why.

JONATHAN MOXEY | DEFENSIVE BACK | WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS

Winnipeg did not just add pressure this off-season with the addition of Jake Ceresna, it strengthened the back end as well.

Moxey finished seventh in coverage grade in 2025, according to PFF, putting him among the CFL’s most consistent defensive backs. He has shown the ability to stay attached in man coverage, close quickly on underneath throws and limit explosive plays downfield.

For a Blue Bombers team that already prides itself on defensive structure and discipline, adding a top-seven graded coverage defender only raises the ceiling. Tight coverage on the back end pairs naturally with a strong pass rush, and Winnipeg now has both elements in place.

Moxey seems like the exact type of veteran that Winnipeg has fielded in their long run of success.

HABBAKKUK BALDONADO | DEFENSIVE LINEMAN | OTTAWA REDBLACKS

This might be one of the more intriguing defensive additions of the winter.

Habbakkuk Baldonado finished top 12 in pressures in 2025 with 43, according to PFF. Pressures often tell the real story when it comes to pass rush impact, and Baldonado consistently affected quarterbacks even when the sack totals did not fully reflect it.

For an Ottawa defence that is going to look very different in 2026 with the additions of C.J. Reavis and A.J. Allen, steady edge disruption is critical. Forcing hurried throws and collapsing the pocket can flip field position and create turnover opportunities.

If those 43 pressures turn into more drive-ending plays in 2026, this signing could prove to be a major win for the REDBLACKS.

JOE ROBUSTELLI | RECEIVER | EDMONTON ELKS

We have already seen the ceiling.

In Week 6 against Calgary last season, Joe Robustelli caught 11 of 12 targets for 191 yards and one touchdown, putting together one of the most dominant single-game performances of 2025. It was a reminder of just how explosive he can be when heavily involved in the game plan.

Now in Edmonton, the opportunity is there for a larger role. Robustelli has shown he can stretch the field, win after the catch and take over stretches of a game.

If the Elks can unlock that version of him on a consistent basis, this could end up being one of the most impactful offensive signings of the off-season.

JAMES VAUGHTERS | DEFENSIVE LINEMAN | SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS

WINNIPEG GETS IT RIGHT BACK! James Vaughters with the fumble recovery!

📅: @Wpg_BlueBombers vs Elks LIVE NOW

🇨🇦: TSN, RDS

🇺🇸:CBSSN

🌍: CFL+ pic.twitter.com/laE7JGvMiE — CFL (@CFL) June 27, 2025

Saskatchewan adds proven production off the edge.

James Vaughters finished top nine in pressures in 2025 with 46, according to PFF, placing him among the league’s most disruptive defensive linemen. Even when he is not finishing with a sack, he forces quarterbacks off their spot and compresses the pocket.

That type of consistent pressure fits seamlessly into Saskatchewan’s identity up front. The Green and White have built their success around winning at the line of scrimmage, and Vaughters strengthens that formula while also replacing some of the production of the departing Baldonado and Malik Carney.

If he maintains that pressure rate in 2026, this signing could make a difference when the games matter most.