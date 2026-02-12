REDBLACKS sign National linebacker Michael Brodrique

OTTAWA — The Ottawa REDBLACKS announced on Wednesday that the team has signed National linebacker Michael Brodrique to a one-year contract.

The linebacker became a free agent on February 10 at noon ET.

2026 CFL FREE AGENCY

» CFL Free Agent Tracker: Follow every move here

» REDBLACKS sign defensive lineman Dylan Wynn to one-year deal

» REDBLACKS sign linebacker Brian Cole II, defensive back Demerio Houston

» REDBLACKS sign defensive back C.J. Reavis to one-year contract

» More 2026 Free Agency news and analysis

Brodrique saw action in six games for the Edmonton Elks last season, registering one special teams tackle.

Over his three seasons in the CFL with the Elks (2023-25), he has played 38 games, registering 21 total tackles, including 19 special teams tackles and one quarterback sack. He was originally chosen by the Elks with the second overall selection in the 2023 CFL Draft after a successful collegiate career at the University of Montreal.