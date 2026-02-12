REDBLACKS sign receiver Andy Isabella, defensive lineman Jordan Smith

OTTAWA — The Ottawa REDBLACKS have signed American receiver Andy Isabella and American defensive lineman Jordan Smith, the team announced on Thursday.

Isabella played 43 games over five seasons in the NFL with the Arizona Cardinals (2019-22), Baltimore Ravens (2022) and Buffalo Bills, registering 33 receptions for 447 yards and three touchdowns.

The UMASS product also spent time with the Pittsburgh Steelers (2024), San Francisco 49ers (2025) and in the UFL with the St. Louis Battlehawks (2025). He was originally selected by the Cardinals in the second round, 62nd overall in the 2019 NFL draft after four seasons at UMASS.

Smith suited up in two games over his three seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars (2021-23) after originally being selected by the club in the fourth round, 121st overall in the 2021 NFL draft. In addition, Smith also spent time with the Kansas City Chiefs (2024) before signing with the Saskatchewan Roughriders in 2025. He began his collegiate career at the University of Florida (2016-17) before transferring to Butler CC (2018) and finishing his career at UAB (2019-20).

The REDBLACKS also announced that American receiver Robert Lewis has retired.