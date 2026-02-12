Ticats re-sign receiver Shemar Bridges

- News
- Headlines
- Beyond the Headlines
- Video
- Schedule
- Where to Watch
- Standings
- Stats
- Players
- Tickets
- Shop
- Free Agency
- Game Zone
Follow CFL
© 2026 CFL. All rights reserved.
© 2026 CFL. All rights reserved.
HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced on Thursday the re-signing of American wide receiver Shemar Bridges.
Bridges became a free agent on February 10 at noon ET.
2026 CFL FREE AGENCY
» CFL Free Agent Tracker: Follow every move here
» CFL.ca’s top 30 pending free agents
» Where every CFL team stands ahead of Free Agency
» Ticats sign receiver Kurleigh Gittens Jr. to two-year contract
» More 2026 Free Agency news and analysis
Bridges, 28, first joined the Tiger-Cats ahead of the 2024 season and has appeared in 33 regular season games over two seasons with the club (2024-2025). The six-foot-four, 208-pound native of Jacksonville, Florida has recorded 117 receptions for 1,294 yards and six touchdowns.
During the 2024 season, Bridges was named an All-CFL East Division selection and earned East Division Most Outstanding Rookie honours.
Prior to joining the CFL, Bridges spent time with the Baltimore Ravens in the NFL (2022-2023) after signing as an undrafted free agent. Collegiately, he played at Fort Valley State University (2019-2021), appearing in 16 games and totaling 92 receptions for 1,358 yards and seven touchdowns.