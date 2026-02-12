Ticats sign receiver Kurleigh Gittens Jr. to two-year contract

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced on Thursday the signing of National wide receiver Kurleigh Gittens Jr. to a two-year contract. Gittens Jr. became a free agent on February 10.

Gittens Jr., 28, spent the 2025 season with the Edmonton Elks, appearing in 17 games and recording 62 receptions for 777 yards and four touchdowns. The five-foot-11, 191-pound native of Ottawa, Ontario brings six seasons of CFL experience, appearing in 88 regular season games and totaling 314 receptions for 3,756 yards.

2026 CFL FREE AGENCY

» Ticats sign offensive lineman Eric Lofton, defensive lineman Kene Onyeka

A Grey Cup champion (2022) and All-CFL selection (2022), Gittens Jr. has earned two East Division All-CFL honours (2021, 2022) and the Lew Hayman Trophy (2022) as the East Division’s Most Outstanding Canadian. He has played in the CFL with the Toronto Argonauts (2019-2023) and Edmonton Elks (2024-2025), after being selected by Toronto in the third round (23rd overall) of the 2019 CFL Draft.

Collegiately, Gittens Jr. played at Wilfrid Laurier University, where he earned OUA MVP honours (2017) and won the Yates Cup (2016).