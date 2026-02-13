5 big-play free agent receivers still available

TORONTO — Even after the initial free agency wave, several proven playmakers remain on the board.

Whether teams are searching for proven production, size on the boundary, or explosive speed, there are still receivers capable of making an immediate impact.

Here’s a look at five big-play receivers still available.

2026 CFL FREE AGENCY

» CFL Free Agent Tracker: Follow every move here

» A team-by-team look at 2026 CFL Free Agency

» 5 impactful free agency signings so far

» 5 free agent signings to watch in 2026

» More 2026 Free Agency news and analysis

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Canadian Football League 🏈🇨🇦 (@cfl)

DALTON SCHOEN

Injuries have derailed the past two seasons for Dalton Schoen, but his early-career production remains elite.

Schoen recorded more than 2,600 yards and 26 touchdowns over his first two seasons and has previously led the CFL in receiving, underscoring the impact he can have when healthy.

SHAWN BANE JR.

Shawn Bane Jr., who was released by the Saskatchewan Roughriders in January, has shown game-breaking ability when healthy, compiling 2,101 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns in his career.

Injuries limited him in 2025, but his speed and ability to stretch the field still make him one of the more dangerous vertical threats available.

DOMINIQUE RHYMES

A consistent boundary presence, Dominique Rhymes put together another productive season in 2025 with 886 yards and six touchdowns, while already owning three career 1,000-yard campaigns.

His size and catch radius continue to make him a reliable target in contested situations.

STEVEN DUNBAR JR.

Over five CFL seasons, Steven Dunbar Jr. has quietly produced at a steady rate, totalling 3,836 receiving yards and 22 touchdowns.

His versatility and route-running ability allow him to contribute in multiple roles, making him a dependable option for teams needing experience and production.

CHARLESTON RAMBO

Still early in his career, Charleston Rambo has flashed big-play potential with 1,393 yards and eight touchdowns across his first two seasons.

His separation ability and speed suggest there could be even more upside with increased opportunity.