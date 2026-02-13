Bombers sign defensive back Robert Javier, receiver Jamoi Mayes

WINNIPEG – The Winnipeg Blue Bombers today announce the club has signed American defensive back Robert Javier and American wide receiver Jamoi Mayes.

Javier (six-foot-one, 195 pounds) signs with the Bombers after time in the CFL and NFL, and a five-year collegiate career at Towson University.

RELATED

» CFL Free Agent Tracker: Follow every move here

» A team-by-team look at 2026 CFL Free Agency

» 5 impactful free agency signings so far

» 5 free agent signings to watch in 2026

» More 2026 Free Agency news and analysis

After his release from the NFL in September 2024, Javier signed with the Saskatchewan Roughriders, spending the remainder of the season on the practice roster. He later signed a futures contract but was released at final roster cuts ahead of the 2025 CFL season.

Javier originally signed with the Tennessee Titans as an undrafted free agent, attending training camp and appearing in all three preseason games, where he recorded one tackle.

Collegiately, he spent five seasons at Towson (2018–23), appearing in 36 games. He earned back-to-back All-Conference honours in 2022 and 2023, becoming Towson’s first All-CAA cornerback since 2014. He finished his career with 77 tackles, one tackle for loss, and six interceptions, including two returned for touchdowns. Over his final two seasons, he broke up 26 passes in 21 games and ranked seventh in the FCS in passes defended per game in 2022. As a senior, he ranked second in the conference in interceptions (four) and pass breakups (eight).

Mayes (five-foot-10, 206 pounds) signs with the Bombers after time in the NFL, and a five-year collegiate career with Cincinnati (2024), and Chattanooga (2020-2023).

In 2025, Mayes signed with the Cincinnati Bengals as an undrafted free agent and competed in training camp. He appeared in all three preseason games, recording one reception for 48 yards on five targets.

Mayes transferred to Cincinnati for the 2024 season and recorded 29 receptions for 349 yards and one touchdown in 12 games (11 starts). He also contributed on special teams, returning four punts for 22 yards.

Prior to Cincinnati, Mayes began his collegiate career at Chattanooga, catching 123 passes for 1,963 yards and nine touchdowns across 38 games (26 starts). During his breakout campaign in 2023 he posted 62 receptions for 1,037 yards and four touchdowns, including a career-long 70-yard reception. His 2023 receiving total ranked fourth in school history and earned him first-team All-SoCon honours.