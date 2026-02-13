Elks release offensive lineman Martez Ivey

EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks have released offensive lineman Martez Ivey, the team announced on Friday.

Ivey was traded from the Toronto Argonauts to the Elks just before the 2022 season and spent four years with the Elks (2022-2025).

The offensive lineman was named to the West Division All-CFL team in 2024 and was named the team’s Most Outstanding Lineman in both 2023 and 2024.

The six-foot-six tackle out of Florida appeared in 67 games over five years in the league.