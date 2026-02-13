Lions sign defensive back Dionté Ruffin, quarterback Gevani McCoy

VANCOUVER — The BC Lions announced on Friday that the team has signed American defensive back Dionté Ruffin and American quarterback Gevani McCoy.

Ruffin was a pending free agent before he was released by Montreal in January.

Ruffin (five-foot-11, 183 pounds) has suited up in 46 regular season games over the last four seasons. He moved north to the Calgary Stampeders in 2022, appearing in nine games with 39 defensive tackles and one interception.

Ruffin signed with the Montreal Alouettes ahead of 2023 and registered 23 tackles and a forced fumble in 11 regular season games that season. He capped it off by helping the squad win the 110th Grey Cup. 2024 was Ruffin’s most productive campaign to date with 56 defensive tackles, five interceptions and one defensive touchdown. He then recorded 11 tackles across eight appearances last season.

Ruffin attended 2021 training camp with the Chicago Bears after suiting up at Western Kentucky from 2017 to 2020. With the Hilltoppers, Ruffin recorded 78 total tackles (62 solo, 16 assisted), 25 pass breakups, two forced fumbles, one interception and a fumble recovery. He earned All-Conference USA second team honours in his senior season.

McCoy (six-foot, 195 pounds) began his college career at Idaho from 2021 to 2023, suiting up in 26 games and completing 448 of 684 pass attempts for 5,843 yards and 43 touchdowns. On the ground, he added 301 yards and five touchdowns on 183 carries.

The Baldwin Hills, California native won the FCS National Freshman of the Year Award and Big Sky Freshman of the Year in 2022. This was after his 2021 campaign only saw three appearances in the Fall season. McCoy transferred to Oregon State for 2024 and Temple for 2025.