Riders sign three, including running back Darrell Henderson Jr.

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed American running back Darrell Henderson Jr., American defensive back James Burgess Jr., and American offensive lineman Jaison Williams, the team announced on Friday.

Henderson Jr. was selected in the third round (70th overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft. He spent five seasons with the Rams (2019-23), appearing in 54 games with 32 starts.

The Mississippi native totaled 1,854 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns on 442 carries, adding 76 receptions for 577 yards and four scores. He also played in Super Bowl LVI, recording four carries and three receptions as the Rams defeated the Bengals 23-20.

Collegiately, the 28-year-old starred at Memphis from 2016-18, quickly climbing both NCAA and school leaderboards. In 38 games, he rushed for 3,545 yards and 36 touchdowns on 431 carries, averaging 8.2 yards per rush and 93.3 yards per game. He added 63 receptions for 758 yards and eight touchdowns, completed one four-yard touchdown pass, and contributed on special teams with 25 kick returns for 487 yards and a score.

Henderson Jr.’s 2018 season was historic. He captured the Jim Brown Trophy as the nation’s top running back and earned Consensus All-American honours after rushing for 1,909 yards and 22 touchdowns on 214 carries. He led the NCAA in yards per carry (8.9), while ranking second nationally in rushing yards and touchdowns.

He left Memphis ranked second in program history in career rushing yards (3,082), total touchdowns (40), all-purpose yards (4,302), and 100-yard rushing games (14). Henderson Jr. is one of just three Tigers to post multiple 1,000-yard seasons and one of two to record back-to-back 200-yard rushing performances.

Burgess Jr. (six-foot-three, 190 pounds) signed with the NFL’s New England Patriots as an undrafted free agent in 2025.

Burgess Jr. spent four collegiate seasons (2021–24) at Alabama State, finishing his senior year with four interceptions while playing cornerback. In 12 games during the 2024 season, he recorded 53 tackles (including four for loss), 10 pass deflections, one sack, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery.

His standout 2024 campaign earned multiple honors, including the Aeneas Williams Award, given to the nation’s top HBCU defensive back, as well as First-Team All-American and First-Team All-SWAC recognition. In 2023, he recorded two interceptions — both returned for touchdowns — alongside 32 tackles and 11 pass deflections in 11 games.

Williams (six-foot-four, 320 pounds) signed with the New York Giants following the 2025 NFL Draft and attended training camp with the club.

He spent six collegiate seasons (2019–24) at Youngstown State, making 52 starts, including seven as a redshirt freshman in 2019. As a senior in 2024, Williams started all 12 games at right tackle and graded as the program’s top offensive lineman, allowing just one sack while posting a 98% pass protection efficiency rate. As a junior, the Ohio native helped pave the way for running back Jaleel McLaughlin, who averaged 144.4 rushing yards per game and was later named MVFC Offensive Player of the Year.

A versatile presence up front, Williams has started at every position along the offensive line except centre. He is a four-time All-Missouri Valley Football Conference selection and earned Third-Team All-American honours as a senior.