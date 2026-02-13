Which team made the biggest splash in Free Agency?

The CFL annually has a deep pool of free agents.

Every free agency period, we watch the waters like it’s a cannonball contest to see which team makes the biggest splash.

Once again this year, there were teams that tried to drain the pool and others that were more interested in relaxing on a deck chair and watching the show.

Keep in mind, there was no correlation between the teams that made the biggest splash and those that were in the 112th Grey Cup. In fact, the list looks similar to last season.

The lists below include players that were signed when free agency opened and players that were released by their previous team before the official opening of the free agency period.

2026 CFL FREE AGENCY

1. OTTAWA REDBLACKS

Ryan Dinwiddie’s first free agency as a general manager was definitely eventful for a man trying to build a more competitive roster for his head coach, who just so happens to be him.

There was no doubt a focus on defence for the REDBLACKS as they loaded up their linebacking depth and added a few pieces to an already decent secondary.

The quartet of Roughriders they brought in are all quality players for the roles they’ll be asked to fill in Ottawa. But the Greg Bell signing is significant if the offensive line can improve from last year. Does it mean wins? Ottawa made some major moves last year too and, well, we know how that went.

Although the most significant move of the off-season in Ottawa isn’t a player. It’s Ryan Dinwiddie.

2. EDMONTON ELKS

Last year’s biggest splash falls to number two, and we can debate whether it should be three or four.

The signing of Malik Carney puts them high on the list, as the Roughriders defensive end was a stud last season for the 112th Grey Cup champions and was among the most sought-after defensive linemen in the pool.

Ed Hervey put in some work last year but now moves on from Tre Ford, and this will be Cody Fajardo’s team this season with a promising backup in Taylor Powell. Carney will improve a pass rush that needed an upgrade, while Hervey also attacked the offensive line to add depth and keep Fajardo from having to run for his life.

It didn’t come together for Hervey last season; we’ll see what this crop yields in 2026.

3. WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS

The Bombers’ splash is quality over quantity.

All of these signings project as instant starters in Winnipeg.

And they didn’t lose much. Broxton opposite Stanley Bryant is a huge upgrade. The Bombers missed Adam Bighill, so in comes Jovan Santos-Knox. Tim White and Tommy Nield are big additions to a receiving corps that was missing playmakers and Canadian depth.

General manager Kyle Walters making a big splash to land in the top three has been rare, and maybe that’s why we saw them have a drop-off last year.

4. HAMILTON TIGER-CATS

It’s hard to give them the biggest splash when their pool was drained by outgoing free agents.

Despite all the losses, you can see the Tiger-Cats didn’t hold back in filling holes. I’m just not sure we’re seeing the big splashes outside of Wynton McManis and Tre Ford, and of course they don’t want the latter to play.

It was all about depth, depth, depth for Hamilton in this free agency period. While some of these moves don’t give off big-splash vibes, they might create bigger waves come November.

5. TORONTO ARGONAUTS

The Toronto Argonauts were not as busy as I expected them to be. I thought they would try to replenish some of their losses, but they stayed quieter, which isn’t necessarily a bad thing.

Adarius Pickett is the big piece with McManis heading to Hamilton, although that move happened well before free agency when the REDBLACKS released him. Pinball Clemons was more interested in bolstering the defensive side after giving up a league-worst 583 points.

I’m not too sure it was enough, but we’ll see how it looks come May.

6. SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS

The Riders were picked apart in free agency after winning the Grey Cup, but general manager Jeremy O’Day isn’t panicking.

Saskatchewan will rely on two things to repeat as champions: a relatively stable offence retained from last year and Corey Mace’s ability to make stars out of defensive players.

They lost nearly half of their starting defence through retirement or free agency. They’ve done decent work patching together depth, but it will take a few unknown players stepping up to become the new playmakers, especially with Malik Carney, C.J. Reavis, and A.J. Allen out the door.

7. MONTREAL ALOUETTES

Player Position Dustin Crum QB Braydon Noll OL Jerreth Sterns WR DeVonte Dedmon WR/RET

The Alouettes were quiet again, making a modest splash by finding a new backup quarterback.

Montreal moved on from Austin Mack and tried to fill the hole with DeVonte Dedmon from Ottawa, who can return kicks and contribute at receiver if necessary, along with Jerreth Sterns from Winnipeg.

McLeod Bethel-Thompson wasn’t great as a backup, so they brought in Dustin Crum in a move I see as adding a quarterback with a similar style to Davis Alexander. Crum is just as athletic and could mesh well with Jason Maas’ system.

8. BC LIONS

Player Position Darnell Sankey LB Casey Sayles DL

The BC Lions jumped into the pool before the contest even started.

The Lions made no signings this week, but they added two major pieces from players released earlier this winter. Sankey and Sayles are massive additions for a defence that was a few plays, maybe just one, away from reaching the Grey Cup.

9. CALGARY STAMPEDERS

Player Position Dejon Brissett WR Devodric Bynum DB

After last year’s big splash, it was a pretty calm week for the Stampeders.

Dejon Brissett had a career year with Toronto but still finished under 1,000 receiving yards. He’s a strong ratio depth piece for Calgary’s offence, while Devodric Bynum is a fly-under-the-radar signing to bolster the defence.

It seems Dave Dickenson was willing to be a little more patient with his roster this winter after all the headlines he made last year.