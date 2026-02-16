MMQB: 4 offensive Free Agency additions that make sense

We’re through the first few days of 2026 CFL Free Agency and the flurry of signings has lived up to the hype.

While a significant number of top pending free agents opted to stay with their parent teams, we’ve still seen plenty of big names sign elsewhere. And for our final two Monday Morning Quarterback submissions in February, we’ve identified our favourite fits for players in new locales.

This week we’re starting on the offensive side of the ball.

2026 CFL FREE AGENCY

JARELL BROXTON | OFFENSIVE LINEMAN | WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS

It’s clear from their off-season work thus far that Winnipeg isn’t interested in rebuilding. And signing Jarell Broxton to a two-year contract in free agency might be the strongest piece of evidence yet. Broxton is unquestionably one of the league’s best linemen and was a key part of a BC front that allowed a league-best 20 sacks last season. Along the way, Broxton earned All-CFL honours for the first time and was ranked as the league’s best left tackle by Pro Football Focus.

And perhaps most interesting is how Broxton helps a Blue Bombers offensive line that didn’t quite hit their marks in 2025. Future Hall of Famer Stanley Bryant, also a left tackle mainstay, has signed back for another year, which gives Winnipeg intriguing options. Do they keep Bryant on the left and slot Broxton in at right tackle? Or does Bryant, who turns 40 in May, move to the right to usher in his new teammate?

DEJON BRISSETT | RECEIVER | CALGARY STAMPEDERS

Even with the departures of Dominique Rhymes and Malik Henry, the Stamps are still looking at one of the league’s most talented group of receivers entering 2026. And by signing Dejon Brissett to a two-year deal, that statement is only made stronger. Brissett joins a group that already includes the likes of Reggie Begelton, Jalen Philpot, Erik Brooks, and Tevin Jones, which has to have quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. beyond fired up for 2026.

In Brissett, the Stamps are getting a Canadian receiver who looks like he’s just scratching the surface. Brissett led the Argos with 907 yards last season, which was a significant increase on his prior career high from a few years earlier. With his breakaway speed, Brissett should be a perfect fit as a slot receiver, which is exactly where Rhymes excelled as one of Calgary’s top targets last year.

GREG BELL | RUNNING BACK | OTTAWA REDBLACKS

A COMPLETE PERFORMANCE! One major through the air and now one on the ground for Greg Bell!

🗓️: Blue Bombers vs. @Ticats LIVE NOW

🇨🇦: TSN, RDS

🇺🇸: CBSSN

🌎: CFL+ pic.twitter.com/wUOBMgiYgq — CFL (@CFL) September 13, 2025

Ottawa struggled to establish a consistent run game last season, which is why they pounced on the opportunity to add Bell on a two-year contract. For various reasons, 2025 saw the REDBLACKS get some of the league’s least mileage out of the tailback position as William Stanback led the team with 698 rushing yards.

That should be something immediately addressed by Bell, who’s coming off a breakout campaign that saw him named to the East Division All-CFL team for the first time. Bell was one of six running backs to go over 1,000 yards last year, finishing fifth at 1,038 to go along with five rushing touchdowns. When you factor in Bell’s 426 receiving yards, the runner was one of the league’s most dangerous players at any position in 2025.

COULTER WOODMANSEY | OFFENSIVE LINEMAN | EDMONTON ELKS

The Elks struggled to protect quarterback Cody Fajardo last season, as their 52 sacks allowed were second only to Toronto’s 56 for the league’s highest total. As such, it didn’t come as much of a surprise to see Edmonton target offensive line in free agency as they attempt to return to the playoffs for the first time since 2019. And the Elks hit the jackpot in Coulter Woodmansey.

Signed to a three-year deal after five seasons with the Tiger-Cats, Woodmansey instantly gives Edmonton an anchor in the middle of their O-line. A runaway winner as PFF’s number one centre last season, Woodmansey was a key piece of a Hamilton line that allowed just 27 sacks. In fact, you could argue the former fifth overall selection is the Elks’ biggest free agent signing this winter, which is saying something considering the additions of players like Malik Carney and Austin Mack.