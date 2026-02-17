4 compelling free agents still on the market

TORONTO — Free agency’s opening stretch always brings a frenzy of activity, and this year has been no different.

Several big names have already found new homes, while others opted for extensions before even reaching the market. But as the dust begins to settle, the next phase of roster building is already underway.

This is often where teams find value. With immediate needs clarified after the first wave, front offices can be more deliberate, targeting players who fit specific schemes, ratio considerations, or leadership needs. It’s also a window where experienced veterans frequently land in situations that maximize their impact.

Across the league, there’s no shortage of contenders still looking for help, whether that’s stability along the offensive line, depth in the backfield, or playmaking on either side of the ball. And with training camp still months away, there remains plenty of time for meaningful additions.

With that in mind, here are five intriguing free agents who remain available and could still make a significant difference in 2026.

2026 CFL FREE AGENCY

» CFL Free Agent Tracker: Follow every move here

» A team-by-team look at 2026 CFL Free Agency

» 5 impactful free agency signings so far

» MMQB: 4 offensive Free Agency additions that make sense

» More 2026 Free Agency news and analysis

BRALON ADDISON | RECEIVER

Bralon Addison’s versatility has made him one of the CFL’s most dynamic offensive weapons when healthy. Capable of lining up both outside and in the slot while also contributing in the return game earlier in his career, he brings a playmaking element that can change the complexion of an offence.

At his peak, Addison has produced elite numbers, including a 1,000-yard season and multiple campaigns as one of his team’s primary targets. In 2025, Addison still contributed 825 and three touchdowns to Ottawa’s passing attack.

If he lands in the right situation, his route running and yards-after-catch ability give him the upside to once again be a high-impact contributor in 2026.

DAVARIS DANIELS | RECEIVER

DaVaris Daniels continues to be one of the league’s most technically refined receivers, known for crisp route running and dependable hands. His ability to line up in multiple spots and move the chains has made him a favourite target for quarterbacks throughout his career.

A Grey Cup champion with multiple productive seasons, Daniels has routinely hovered near or above the 1,000-yard pace when healthy. His experience in big moments and versatility would make him a seamless addition for a contender looking to bolster its receiving corps.

SEAN THOMAS ERLINGTON | RUNNING BACK

Sean Thomas Erlington offers a unique blend of ratio value and versatility, capable of contributing as both a runner and receiver out of the backfield. His ability to handle touches in space makes him particularly appealing for offences that emphasize quick passing and matchup advantages.

Over his career, he has produced several seasons with significant scrimmage yard totals while serving in rotational and complementary roles. For teams seeking a Canadian skill player who can wear multiple hats, Thomas Erlington remains a compelling option.

WILLIAM STANBACK | RUNNING BACK

STANBACK IS IN THE END ZONE! The REDBLACKS are back on top in the 3rd. 🗓️: @REDBLACKS vs. Ticats LIVE NOW

🇨🇦: TSN, CTV, RDS

🌎: CFL+ pic.twitter.com/tyQq9SD8xJ — CFL (@CFL) July 13, 2025

Few backs available bring a résumé as accomplished as William Stanback’s. A former 1,000-yard rusher and Grey Cup champion, he has repeatedly shown the ability to carry a heavy workload while contributing in the passing game.

Even in a more challenging 2025 season, Stanback still led his team in rushing with 698 yards, showcasing his durability and downhill running style. For clubs seeking a veteran presence who can stabilize a backfield, he remains one of the market’s most proven options.