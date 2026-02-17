Fourth annual CFL Kicking Showcase headed to San Diego

TORONTO — The Canadian Football League (CFL) will welcome 28 prospects and free agents to the fourth annual Kicking Showcase on Sunday, February 22. The event will be conducted by Novak Kicking & Consulting at Maranatha Christian Schools in San Diego.

Representatives from across the CFL will be in attendance to take-in the specialized combine. A number of past participants went on to find success on CFL rosters, including Carl Meyer, Jesse Mirco, Vincent Blanchard, Nik Constantinou and more.

Combine Season continues with the CFL Invitational Combine, followed by the CFL Free Agent Camp, in Waterloo, Ont., on March 6. The main event, CFL Combine presented by Anytime Fitness, takes place in Edmonton from March 27-29, with the sole aim of impressing team scouts and personnel ahead of the CFL Draft on April 28 and the CFL Global Draft on April 29.

2026 CFL KICKING SHOWCASE PARTICIPANTS

​(Name | Designation | Status | School)

​* To be confirmed