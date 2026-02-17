REDBLACKS sign offensive linemen Gregor MacKellar, Martez Ivey

OTTAWA – The Ottawa REDBLACKS announced on Tuesday they have signed American offensive lineman Martez Ivey and National offensive lineman Gregor MacKellar.

Ivey saw action in all 18 games for the Edmonton Elks in 2025. For his career, Ivey has played 67 games over five seasons with the Elks (2022-25) and Toronto Argonauts (2021).

He earned West All-CFL honours in 2024 and was named the Elks nominee for Most Outstanding Lineman in 2023 and 2024. The former Florida Gator offensive lineman spent time in the NFL with the New England Patriots (2019) and Carolina Panthers (2021) and also spent time in the XFL with the Tampa Bay Vipers (2020).

MacKellar played all 18 games for the Edmonton Elks last season. The Timberlea, Nova Scotia native has played 61 games over his four seasons in the CFL with the Elks (2025) and Toronto Argonauts (2022-24), where he helped Toronto capture Grey Cup championships in 2022 and 2024.

The St. Francis Xavier University product was originally selected by the Argos in the first round, sixth overall in the 2022 CFL draft.