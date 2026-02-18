A look at all 9 teams’ quarterback rooms

Quarterback is the most important position in the Canadian Football League.

Plain and simple, if you don’t have one of the best passers available, the rest of the roster will spend every second from the opening of training camp to the conclusion of the season trying to find ways to make up for it, especially when facing teams that do have elite talent.

Plenty can still change when it comes to depth options and the developmental quarterback landscape, but for the moment, here’s how quarterback rooms across the country are shaping up, listed by projected depth chart position.

BC LIONS

Nathan Rourke, Chase Brice, Gevani McCoy

All you need to know here is the headliner. The BC Lions go as Nathan Rourke goes, a reality that can weigh on any leading man in a pressure-packed role. What makes Rourke special, in my mind, is doing it with the added weight of representing his country and taking it all in stride after his NFL adventure.

Jeremiah Masoli wasn’t re-signed in free agency, so it looks like Chase Brice will step into the backup role, still an unproven commodity if injury rears its ugly head.

EDMONTON ELKS

Cody Fajardo, Taylor Powell, Cole Snyder/Zach Zebrowski

The future is in place, but the present has real potential.

Taylor Powell is one of the rising talents who projects to be a valuable piece in the coming years, while Cody Fajardo’s high completion percentage, low error rate, and the trust built in 2025 all point to an upward trajectory in the most important meeting room at Commonwealth Stadium.

CALGARY STAMPEDERS

Vernon Adams Jr., P.J. Walker, Quincy Vaughn

Vernon Adams Jr. is the leader and, at his best, always puts on a show. But 2025 lacked that certain spark that makes Calgary feel dangerous as a true playoff contender.

Has the off-season changed that? Or will the Stampeders run it back as it was and hope tweaks, including receiver additions like Dejon Brissett and the apparent farewell of Dominique Rhymes, provide the lift?

SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS

Trevor Harris, Jack Coan, Tommy Stevens

The champs are here with what remains one of the most loaded rooms in the CFL.

Despite the departure of Jake Maier to Ottawa in free agency in search of a larger role, Jack Coan steps comfortably into the backup spot as Trevor Harris returns with visions of another iconic Regina run. Meanwhile, Tommy Stevens readies himself to batter away in short-yardage situations once again.

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS

Zach Collaros, Terry Wilson, Chase Artopoeus

Zach Collaros returns with a couple of backup contenders behind him, but Chris Streveler’s injury history (and free agent status) and the radio silence around Taylor Elgersma loom large for the future in Winnipeg.

Collaros will do his thing at a high level again, and a refreshed defence could make for a potent combination at sold-out games, but the depth and long-term outlook are still fair questions.

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS

Bo Levi Mitchell, Tre Ford, Jake Dolegala

Bo Levi Mitchell knows how to slide seamlessly into a veteran leadership role while still playing at a ridiculously high level.

The idea of adding Tre Ford’s athleticism in packages is tantalizing and could create plenty of memorable moments, while Jake Dolegala handles short yardage and waits for his opportunity, learning from Mitchell as the veteran gradually winds down his career, even if his arm still looks plenty lively.

TORONTO ARGONAUTS

Chad Kelly, Nick Arbuckle, Jarret Doege/Tucker Horn/Max Duggan

The biggest question mark is the status of Chad Kelly and whether he can maintain consistency as a day-to-day starter. Nick Arbuckle proved last year he’s far more than just a fill-in, and there’s a legitimate battle at third string where whoever loses out could land in one of several thin depth situations out West.

Can Kelly regain MOP form, or will this room hit its “best before” date sooner than expected?

OTTAWA REDBLACKS

Dru Brown, Jake Maier, Matt Morrissey

Dru Brown simply needs to stay healthy and motivated. There’s no way around his importance to the entire operation.

Jake Maier, meanwhile, is a strong asset for a franchise looking to stabilize after some volatile years. Dustin Crum’s departure removes a unique wrinkle, but Maier adds stability to a passing game that needs it under Ryan Dinwiddie.

MONTREAL ALOUETTES

Davis Alexander, Dustin Crum, James Morgan

When Davis Alexander is healthy, the Alouettes become a dynamic mix of downfield aggression and run-pass balance. Expect Jason Maas to find creative ways to use Crum, while James Morgan still carries plenty of promise despite a tough start last season.

The Als are in good hands, but as always, health remains the king of concerns.