Argos sign Enock Makonzo, Dymere Miller

TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts Football Club announced on Wednesday that the team has signed National linebacker Enock Makonzo and American receiver Dymere Miller.

Makonzo (five-foot-10, 189 pounds) became a free agent in February after missing all of 2025 with an injury. The Lachine, Quebec native was the fourth overall selection in the 2022 CFL Draft by Edmonton, where he would play in 22 games over two seasons, tallying 67 defensive tackles, one special teams tackle, two sacks, and two forced fumbles.

RELATED

» CFL Free Agent Tracker: Follow every move here

» A team-by-team look at 2026 CFL Free Agency

» 5 impactful free agency signings so far

» 5 free agent signings to watch in 2026

» More 2026 Free Agency news and analysis

The linebacker signed with Hamilton in 2024 but missed the season due to injury. Makonzo attended Coastal Carolina University (2019-2021), where he recorded 150 tackles, 21.5 for loss, two sacks, five forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries in 27 games. He began his collegiate career at New Mexico Military Institute.

Miller (five-foot-11, 184 pounds) most recently spent time with the New York Jets in 2025. The speedy receiver spent 2024 at Rutgers, where he caught 59 passes for 757 yards, to go along with four touchdowns in 13 games.

The Coatesville, Pennsylvania native, played at Monmouth University from 2021 to 2023, where he holds single-season records in receptions (90), receiving yards (1,293), receiving yards in a game, and 100-yard games (6). Miller ranks fifth all-time in Hawks’ receiving yards and receptions and seventh in touchdowns. He finished his career with 168 receptions, 2,387 receiving yards, and 17 touchdowns. He was named an FCS All-American in his senior year.