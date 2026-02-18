Fullback William Langlais announces retirement

CALGARY — After representing the Calgary Stampeders for more than a decade, fullback William Langlais is announcing his retirement as an active player.

“My body is telling me to move on and my mind is at peace with it,” said Langlais. “First and foremost, I would like to thank God and the great city of Calgary for making me feel home. Thanks to the whole Stampeders organization from the front office to the video room to Geo (George Hopkins) and the equipment staff. It was a blessing and an honour to be able to spend the entirety of my football career here.

“I would like to thank my first head coach John Hufnagel for the opportunity and Dave Dickenson for his knowledge and wisdom. Mark Kilam a great coach but an even greater man who was always there for me. Thanks to my friend Marc Mueller for those memorable years and to my guy, Pat DelMonaco.

“Thanks to all the men I had the privilege to call teammates throughout the years. I truly wish you the best.”

“Will is one of my favourite players I’ve had the opportunity to coach during my 17-year career,” said general manager and head coach Dave Dickenson. “He played with toughness and grit and he did a lot of the dirty work for us. Will was always a team-first guy and we certainly wish him well.”

Langlais was selected by Calgary in the third round of the 2015 Canadian Football League draft and he excelled both as a fullback and a special-teamer over 144 regular season and post-season contests as a member of the Red and White.

The Hull, Que., native recorded 60 special-teams tackles and scored a touchdown after a blocked punt. He also scored two majors on offence and his blocking work helped three different Calgary running backs win CFL rushing titles over the course of his career.

Langlais played 12 post-season games for Calgary and was a member of the Stampeders’ 106th Grey Cup-championship squad in 2018.