5 noteworthy Canadian free agent signings

TORONTO — Canadian talent continues to shape the identity of CFL rosters, and Free Agency often serves as the stage where proven National playmakers find new opportunities to drive success across the league.

This year’s market featured a strong group of National players capable of stepping into meaningful roles right away. Whether it’s adding offensive flexibility, reinforcing the receiving corps, or bringing dynamic playmaking ability, these signings stand out for their potential impact beyond the initial splash.

Here’s a closer look at five noteworthy Canadian free agent additions who could shape the trajectory of their new teams in 2026.

2026 CFL FREE AGENCY

A.J. ALLEN | LINEBACKER | OTTAWA REDBLACKS

A.J. Allen gives Ottawa a versatile Canadian linebacker who can contribute in multiple different ways. His ability to play the run and the pass provides new head coach Ryan Dinwiddie the kind of weapon that can help solidify a defence.

Allen made plays all over the field for a championship-winning team in Saskatchewan last year, gaining four sacks, three interceptions and three forced fumbles to go along 87 defensive tackles. Going into his fifth year in the CFL, the sky is the limit for Allen and the REDBLACKS defence.

TOMMY NIELD | RECEIVER | WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS

Tommy Nield arrives in Winnipeg after a breakout campaign that saw him eclipse the 500-yard mark and score five touchdowns, establishing himself as a reliable target in key moments. His strong hands and route discipline make him a natural fit in a Bombers offence that values precision and trust.

Beyond the numbers, Nield’s knack for making timely plays adds another layer to Winnipeg’s passing attack, highlighted by his game-winning touchdown in the Western Final against BC. Surrounded by established weapons, he won’t need to be the focal point, but his consistency could make him one of the more quietly impactful Canadian receivers in the league.

DEJON BRISSETT | RECEIVER | CALGARY STAMPEDERS

Look at the hands on Brissett 🤩

🇨🇦: TSN, CTV

🇺🇸: CBSSN

🌎: CFL+ pic.twitter.com/RWo8EsIKun — CFL (@CFL) July 26, 2025

Dejon Brissett brings proven production and physicality to Calgary’s receiving group. Known for his ability to win contested catches and operate effectively in traffic, he provides the Stampeders with a dependable Canadian option who can line up in multiple spots.

Brissett is coming off a career-high 907 receiving yards, and his addition also gives Calgary valuable roster flexibility as they reshape their offence. With his experience and steady play, Brissett has the potential to become a key chain-mover and a stabilizing presence in critical situations.

TRE FORD | QUARTERBACK | HAMILTON TIGER-CATS

Tre Ford wasn’t an official part of the free agent class, having been released by Edmonton in January, but his signing adds an immediate spark to Hamilton’s quarterback room. One of the league’s most dynamic runners at the position, his athleticism opens the door for creative packages and gives the offence a change-of-pace element that can stress defences.

Beyond the highlight plays, Ford can continue to develop as a passer behind one of the best in the business in Bo Levi Mitchell, and his presence creates both competition and insurance at a critical position. Whether in spot duty or a larger role, his playmaking ability gives the Tiger-Cats another dimension.

KURLEIGH GITTENS JR. | RECEIVER | HAMILTON TIGER-CATS

Kurleigh Gittens Jr. heads to Hamilton as a polished and versatile receiver capable of lining up across the formation. His route running and yards-after-catch ability make him a natural fit in an offence that was already dominating through the air.

Just as importantly, his experience and consistency provide a steady presence in the receiving corps. If he settles into a featured Canadian role, Gittens Jr. has the tools to be one of the more reliable National pass-catchers in the league this season.