Drew Wolitarsky retires as a Blue Bomber

WINNIPEG – The Winnipeg Blue Bombers announced on Thursday the signing of Drew Wolitarsky to a one-day contract so he can officially retire as a member of the football club.

Wolitarsky, 30, spent seven of his eight Canadian Football League seasons with the Blue Bombers (2017-24) and played his final game as a member of the Hamilton Tiger-Cats last year.

He was part of two Grey Cup championship teams in Winnipeg, winning in 2019 and 2021. He appeared in 96 regular season games for the team, pulling in 227 receptions for 2,954 yards and 18 touchdowns. His best season came in 2023, when he had 47 catches for 668 yards and six scores.

Born in Santa Clarita, CA, and a product of the University of Minnesota, Wolitarsky was selected by the Blue Bombers in the 2017 CFL Supplemental Draft after discovering he qualified as a National player because his mother was born in Montreal.

Popular in the locker room and in the community, he evolved into a reliable target for Blue Bombers quarterbacks Matt Nichols, Chris Streveler and Zach Collaros during his days in Winnipeg before joining Hamilton last season, suiting up for two games.