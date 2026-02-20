Argos sign three, including National defensive lineman Paris Shand

TORONTO – The Toronto Argonauts announced on Friday that the team has signed Canadian defensive lineman Paris Shand, American defensive back Akili Arnold, and American running back Elijah Young.

Shand (six-foot-four, 268 pounds) was selected by the Argos with the 19th overall selection in last year’s CFL Draft, but most recently spent time with the Buffalo Bills. The Toronto native played two seasons at Louisiana State University (2023-2024), where he tallied 42 tackles, nine for loss, four sacks, and three pass breakups in 26 games for the Tigers. Shand attended the University of Arizona from 2020 to 2022, seeing action in 24 games and recording 41 tackles and five sacks for the Wildcats.

Arnold (six-foot, 200 pounds) played 12 games at the University of Southern California in 2024, where he tallied 60 tackles, one interception, and two pass deflections for the Trojans. The Mission Viejo, California native spent his first five seasons of college football at Oregon State (2019-2023), where he would record 150 tackles, three interceptions, 10 pass deflections, two forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery in 50 games.

Young (five-foot-10, 185 pounds) most recently spent time in the NFL with the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills in 2025. The running back from Tennessee rushed 305 times for 1,357 yards and six touchdowns at Western Kentucky in 2023 and 2024. Young suited up at the University of Missouri from 2019 to 2022, where he would rush for 333 yards and one score in 28 games for the Tigers.